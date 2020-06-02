Riverdale star Cole Sprouse on getting arrested while protesting George Floyd’s death: This is not about me

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse revealed he was detained while protesting George Floyd’s death and detailed the incident in his latest social media post. Check it out.

Cole Sprouse revealed that he was arrested while peacefully protesting George Floyd’s death. On June 1, the Riverdale actor took to the streets to join protesters and raise his voice against the fatal arrest of Floyd. Following the incident, Sprouse shared a lengthy Instagram post and mentioned that he was among the protesters who were arrested in Santa Monica, over the weekend. In the caption, the 27-year-old actor detailed the incident and stated that they were peacefully protesting when the group was detained.

He slammed the media for sensationalising the issues. “A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long-standing racist agenda,” he wrote alongside an image that read “Black Lives Matter.

Check out the post here:

He also stated that the media should not make this about him because many others were detained during the protest. “It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing,” he added. He urged other celebrities to become an ally amid the movement.

ALSO READ: Blackout Tuesday to be observed by music industry on June 2 in solidarity with George Floyd's death protests

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×