Riverdale star Jordan Connor gets MARRIED to Jinjara Mitchell: 'Best day of my life'

After delaying his wedding for a year owing to Covid, Riverdale star Jordan Connor got married to his fiancée of three years, Jinjara Mitchell, on Saturday in his hometown Canada. The half-Asian star, who turns 30 next week, took to his Instagram, posted an adorable picture, and gushed: 'It was the best day of my life!'

Check out his post here:

According to PEOPLE, Jordan and the 29-year-old actress got married in front of 50 guests at Vancouver Island's four-star boutique hotel Long Beach Lodge Resort. Jinjara wore a white-lace Anne Barge wedding gown, while the Calgary-born groom wore a Suitsupply tuxedo bought from a nearby Nordstrom. Meanwhile, Luca Fogale, a Canadian singer, serenaded the newlyweds at their wedding By Bluebird celebration, and they ate cake from Tofino's West Coast Cake Company.

Interestingly, Mitchell, who is also an actor, told Brides as per PEOPLE that the two initially met in 2012 while taking an acting class. They were engaged on a beach near Tofino, British Columbia, in September 2018. "It was sunset on the beach, and as Jordan got on one knee, the tide came in and soaked us," she recalled, adding, "But it was the best day of our lives, up until yesterday, of course!"

However, Mitchell announced his engagement on Instagram at the time, saying, "Yes, yes, YES! All the best days of my life so far have been with you, Jordan. September 22, 2018, is another one of those days. You are my best friend and the love of my life. Spending a lifetime with you sounds like the most fun adventure I can imagine. Let's do this!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

ALSO READ:Cardi B announces the birth of her second child with husband Offset; SEE PHOTO