Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has a new found love but Cole Sprouse doesn't need to worry; See Pics

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share pictures of her new found love and we must admit it is a little cuter than her current boyfriend Cole.

On Tuesday, Lili shared heartwarming photos of herself sitting on a bench and stroking the back of an adorable sloth. The furry animal can be seen calmly and lazily resting on a pillow in her lap.

In a series of photos, Lili can be seen holding the sloth without any fear. She captioned the photos, "I have a newfound love for sloths. This is Ignacio." The photo appears to have been snapped at Tiger World in Rockwell, North Carolina, an animal preserve that provides interactive experiences with exotic animals like sloths, reported Entertainment Tonight. Lili's friends also petted the sloth later.

Check out Lili's latest pictures below:

Weeks after their reported split in August, Lili and Cole were back to confessing their love for each other. While Lili called Cole as her boyfriend in an interview, the "boyfriend" packed on some social media PDA in a now-deleted Instagram post when he wished Lili for her birthday. Do you ship Lili and Cole as a couple? Let us know in the comments below.

