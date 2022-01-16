Riverdale star Lili Reinhart opens up about her mental health struggles, says it's a 'devastating feeling'

Lili Reinhart is getting real about her body image and mental health. In a series of Instagram Stories, the Riverdale star, 25, first shared a "love note" to her body before revealing, "I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight for the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week."

She added that she wanted to be "vulnerable and share" her inner battle "in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone." "I'm here with you," she added. "it's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I'm still learning." According to US Weekly, Reinhart went on to discuss how Hollywood has influenced her self-image. “I didn’t think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with womens’ [sic] bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity … but it has,” she continued. “I wish I hadn’t grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women.”

She continued and said she's "trying", adding, "I know my body deserves equal love and admiration at any size." She ended by urging her followers to "continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness." As per US Weekly, Reinhart has previously spoken out about her insecurities, most recently in February 2020, when a fan chastised the Riverdale cast for portraying teenagers with "perfectly chiselled bodies."

The Ohio native admitted at the time that she had gained weight due to depression, but through her Riverdale scenes, she felt it was her obligation to be strong and show confidence in herself." Reinhart also has previously denied pregnancy rumours in May 2018 while dating co-star Cole Sprouse. (From 2017 to 2020, the couple dated on and off.)

