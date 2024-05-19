Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart To Star In Mystery Thriller American Sweatshop? Report

Riverdale fame, Lili Reinhart, 27 is one of the most talented actresses among the current generation of actors. Through her performances in movies including Chemical Hearts and Hustlers, Reinhart won the hearts of the audience which in turn helped her widen the fanbase.

The actress has bagged yet another exciting project as Deadline confirms Lili's next venture is a mystery thriller film titled American Sweatshop.

What will the film The American Sweatshop be about?

According to the Deadline report, the film will be about Daisy Moriarty (Reinhart’s character). Daisy, while dealing with her turbulent personal life, becomes entangled in the underbelly of the internet.

She and the motley group of coworkers operate in a cottage industry of firms that review damaging and offensive images and videos posted on social media. With detached caution and a deranged sense of humor, they examine millions of posts that are “flagged” to be reviewed.

But one violent video catches Dailsy’s attention, enticing her out of the office, away from the safety of her keyboard, and into a world full of danger as she frantically seeks to hold someone accountable.

More on the American Sweatshop

The film's executive producers will be Kirk D’Amico, Lili Reinhart, Uta Briesewitz, Catherine Hagedorn, Matthew Nemeth, and Joanna Plasky.

As per the publication, speaking about the film Reinhard said, “Many of us have a story to tell about an experience with the dark side of the internet— and it’s horrifying that the violence we are exposed to on a daily basis is rewiring our brains.”

She added that the film deals with this subject in an “inventive and engaging” manner that had her hooked from page one. The actress expressed that she is thrilled to be working with Uta on this film.

