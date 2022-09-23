Riverdale star Ryan Grantham gets life sentence after pleading guilty to murdering his mother
Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life after pleading guilty of committing second-degree murder of his mother.
Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid star Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison, after pleading guilty to murdering his mother in March of 2020. As per reports, the court also issued a lifetime firearm ban for Grantham at the September 20 sentencing. As per CBC News, Grantham pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge against him.
According to CBS News, Ryan pleaded guilty to shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, via a single gunshot to the head while she played piano. The verdict was delivered by the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver. Grantham has been known for portraying Jeffrey, a young man who accidentally kills Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) in a hit and run, on Riverdale. He also starred in Supernatural, iZombie, and Falling Skies.
It was previously also reported initially when the sentencing began in Grantham's case, that Ryan also had plans to possibly assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As reported by Complex Canada at the time, Grantham had plans to kill Trudeau, which were revealed in both a statement to the police and excerpts from his private journal.
After initially being charged with first-degree murder, Grantham ultimately confessed to second-degree murder earlier this year. The evidence presented in court also included videos that Grantham took throughout the ordeal, including one where he confessed to the murder. It was also reported that Grantham had considered carrying out a mass killing, including one at his college at Simon Fraser University. Grantham's sister, Lisa Grantham also testified in court stating that her brother is a dangerous person.
ALSO READ: 7 facts about Lili Reinhart, the 'Riverdale' star