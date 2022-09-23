Riverdale star Ryan Grantham gets life sentence after pleading guilty to murdering his mother

Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid star Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison, after pleading guilty to murdering his mother in March of 2020. As per reports, the court also issued a lifetime firearm ban for Grantham at the September 20 sentencing. As per CBC News, Grantham pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge against him.

According to CBS News, Ryan pleaded guilty to shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, via a single gunshot to the head while she played piano. The verdict was delivered by the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver. Grantham has been known for portraying Jeffrey, a young man who accidentally kills Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) in a hit and run, on Riverdale. He also starred in Supernatural, iZombie, and Falling Skies.