Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Engaged To Basketball Player James Karnik; Deets

Vanessa Morgan, best known for her role in Riverdale, announced her engagement to James Karnik, a professional basketball player for the Vancouver Bandits, on Tuesday. Sharing her joy with her fans, Morgan posted on Instagram, “Merry Christmas Eve from me and my fiancée,” alongside pictures capturing the special moment.

The proposal took place at Glow Langley, a light festival in Canada, on December 21. The romantic setting was perfect for the occasion, and the engagement came as a complete shock to Morgan, who had anticipated it might happen on Christmas Day.

Karnik had recently injured his foot, which initially made Vanessa Morgan question whether he would manage to navigate the event. “James had just injured his foot, we weren’t sure if it was a break or a sprain at the time, but he was on crutches,” Morgan shared with People. However, Karnik was determined to make the moment special. “For you, I’ll do it. I know how much you love this,” he told her.

As they walked through the festival, Karnik pretended to adjust his shoe, ditching his crutches in the process. This was when Morgan started to sense something was up. Moments later, he popped the question, creating a magical memory surrounded by festive lights.

James Karnik proposed with a custom-designed 4.64-carat oval-shaped engagement ring from Brilliant Earth. The ring features a 14K rose gold band and blue marquise-cut diamonds shaped like butterflies, a unique detail inspired by Morgan’s preferences.

“When I saw the ring, it was just stunning, and in that magical moment, with the lights all around us,” Morgan shared. She described the ring as the best Christmas present ever. Karnik shared his happiness about designing the ring, saying that he had a great experience working with Brilliant Earth to create a truly unique ring based on what Vanessa loves.

Morgan and Karnik recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kaia, in July. They celebrated her arrival with family photos shared on social media.

This engagement is a new chapter for Morgan, who has a three-year-old son, River, from her previous marriage to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech. Morgan and Kopech became engaged in 2019, married in January 2020, and filed for divorce six months later while Morgan was pregnant with River.

