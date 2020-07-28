Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan & Michael Kopech split after 6 months of marriage amidst their first pregnancy

Michael Kopech filed for divorce this week from his pregnant wife of six months--Vanessa Morgan. According to reports via The Chicago Tribune, the baseball star Michael filed for divorce in Texas and was missing from the Riverdale star Vanessa’s recent baby announcement party photos she shared on Instagram.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, who are currently pregnant with their first child, are parting ways after six months of marriage. Kopech, 24, filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, reported by The Chicago Tribune. A representative for Morgan confirmed to People magazine that Kopech is the father of Morgan's baby on the way, but declined to comment on the divorce filing. News of the divorce comes just days after Morgan, 28, announced her pregnancy.

On Friday, the actress shared photos and videos from a party of close friends and family on Instagram, where it was revealed that she's having a baby boy. Kopech did not appear in any of the pictures or videos. "Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she began the caption. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news." "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," Morgan continued. "It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

Morgan also addressed her baby on the way in the post, writing, "I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be." "Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you, God, for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be," she added.

Morgan and Kopech tied the knot this January in an intimate ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida. The small celebration had a guest list of 40 of their closest friends and family, including Morgan’s Riverdale costars, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Ray Tanner and Madelaine Petsch. Petsch, who plays Morgan’s on-screen girlfriend on the teen-drama series, was a bridesmaid for the ceremony.

