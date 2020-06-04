Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan says she's tired of playing a sidekick to white leads; Lili Reinhart backs her

Lili Reinhart backs Vanessa Morgan as the latter opens up about pay disparity and being cast as a sidekick in Riverdale.

Vanessa Morgan who plays Toni Topaz in Riverdale has recently addressed the issue of racism after George Floyd's death at the hands of four policemen and has called out her own show for casting Black characters as sidekicks to white leads. While Vanessa Morgan has a brief role to play in the teen drama, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Appa, and Camila Mendes play the lead roles in Riverdale. "Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," she wrote on Twitter.

"Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media," Vanessa Morgan further stated. She also wrote about being the least paid actress on the show despite being a regular character in the series and playing a part that contributes to the plot as her character Toni Topaz has a mysterious relationship with Cheryl Blossom in the show. While Vanessa Morgon got candid about her feelings for the show, Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, who plays one of the leads Betty Cooper in the show too backed her on social media.

"We love you, V. And support you 10000%," Lili Reinhart replied to Vanessa Morgon's tweet. Asha Bromfield, who plays Melody Valentine of Josie and the Pussycats in Riverdale too commented on Morgan's tweet and wrote, "Don't even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats. We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline. I stand with you @VanessaMorgan."

Also Read: Riverdale's Lili Reinhart comes out as a 'proud bisexual' in a post supporting the black lives matter movement

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×