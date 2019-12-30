Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa predict possible storylines for season 5; Details Inside

Riverdale, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Riverdale cast, Riverdale season 5, Riverdale season 4, Riverdale latest news, Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse latest news, KJ Apa latest news

While Riverdale is still in the middle of its midseason hiatus, fans are already wondering what will happen in the next season. The CW show’s core characters have reached their senior year of high school, and although it is unclear what life will look like for the characters after they graduate, the cast members have their own theories about the upcoming plot line. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the cast members spoke about the future of the show.

K.J. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, asserted that the show will last as long as the fans keep watching. He also stated the show won’t end just because the school is over, “the show's not called Riverdale High -- it's called Riverdale,” he told ET. Stating that he is excited to see where the show will go from its current story line, actor Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones in the show, stated that it is good that the characters are aging. Since the actors are growing older and look older, it is only fair that the characters grow too. He mentioned that the growth will provide various fresh concepts for the show to work around. Sprouse also joked about how he has been a senior three times - Once in real life and twice on television.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper stated that as graduation looms over Riverdale's fourth season, there is a possibility that the core characters could leave Riverdale for better opportunities. However, Reinhart also mentioned that there are various opportunities for the characters to stay since “there is a lot of unfinished business for a lot of them." Stating that she does not want the kid to be in high school forever, actress Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, suggested that it would be exciting to see the characters go off to college and see what they make out of their lives.

