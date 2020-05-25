Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart spark breakup rumours again; Split happened before COVID 19 hit?

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who met and fell in love on the sets of Riverdale in 2017, have reportedly split again. Moreover, the breakup is rumoured to have occurred before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Read below for more details on the same.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has hit the entire globe hard, it's not stopping celebrities from making up and even breaking up. Whether it be Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' regular PDA outings in Los Angeles or couples and their good news about welcoming their first child in 2020, from the likes of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid. Many couples have also been headed to splitsville with Riverdale lovebirds Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart becoming victims of yet another breakup rumour.

With three years of dating under their belt, the young couple has had to tackle the 'parting ways' speculations on a number of occasions. This time, Page Six reports that Cole and Lili have put a full stop to their on-again, off-again relationship and that the split happened before the coronavirus pandemic hit. "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends," a source revealed to Page Six. While Sprouse is stationed in Los Angeles, Reinhart is cooped up in Vancouver.

Adding salt to the wound is Cole's Riverdale dad Skeet Ulrich, who recently quit the series because he "got bored creatively." Skeet and his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin recently hosted an Instagram Live, where they answered fan questions. When one fan asked the fellow FP Jones, "Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?," Ulrich responded, "I think they were a very cute couple." Megan shared Skeet's stance and emphasised on "were" as she shared, "They were a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people"

Watch Skeet Ulrich and Megan Blake Irwin seemingly confirming Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's breakup rumours below:

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 — S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

Do you think Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have broken up for good or is there still some hope? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

