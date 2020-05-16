Riverdale's Charles Melton fanboys over BTS in throwback video; ARMY curious about his & Jimin's candid chat

Charles Melton attended GMA Summer Concert Series 2019 in New York and got to hang out with BTS. Taking to his Instagram page, the Riverdale star posted a throwback video where he is seen interacting with the septet, especially Jimin.

BTS now boasts of an extremely global fanbase that increases by the day. Known to the world as ARMY, the fandom can't get enough of the K-pop stars, who in less than a decade are dominating the music industry. But, it's not just us common folks who are obsessed with the septet. Even celebrities from different fields have been admiring BTS for their music, style and the positive message they put across for the youth. From John Cena to Ariana Grande, everyone's a fan of BTS.

Joining the ARMY bandwagon is Riverdale star Charles Melton, who got to hang out with the members during GMA Summer Concert Series 2019 in New York. Sharing a throwback video from that day on his Instagram page, you see Charles becoming one with the ARMY as he gleefully fanboys over the Bangtan Boys' energetic performance on Fire. Moreover, we also see Melton taking a selfie video with the boys, who happily pose for him. However, there was another moment that left ARMY very curious.

Having a candid chat with the 29-year-old actor was Jimin as the two were engrossed in their conversation. The due then parted ways with a warm hug. We wonder just what the conversation between the two would have been about. Any guesses, ARMY?!

Watch Charles Melton fanboying over BTS below:

How we wish to have been in Charles Melton place and interact with BTS!

ALSO READ: Break The Silence: BTS member Jin confesses to losing friends due to fame; ARMY offer their love & support

Meanwhile, BTS is neck deep working on their next album post Map of the Soul:7's massive success which is said to be releasing in October 2020. At least that is what Jin spoiled for ARMY during a recent YouTube Live session.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×