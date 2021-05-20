Riverdale's KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry expecting their first child together

Actor KJ Apa and his model girlfriend Clara Berry announced the couple is expecting their first baby in an adorable Instagram post.

Riverdale star KJ Apa took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his girlfriend Clara Berry, lounging on a couch. While the blurry picture was shared without a caption, it showed Berry flaunting her baby bump. In a comment on his own post, KJ wrote, "she’s pregnant btw," to which Clara wrote back "We are" with a heart emoji. Soon enough, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from their friends and fans.

Apart from KJ's post, Clara also confirmed her pregnancy with a series of pictures that she shared on her Instagram account where she was seen flaunting her baby bump in a photoshoot. The model also tagged her boyfriend on the baby bump in her post.

The Riverdale star first confirmed his relationship with Berry in February of 2020, when he shared a photo of them kissing on social media. The actor further confirmed that the couple were going strong as he shared another picture as a couple on Instagram for her birthday in December.

Check out KJ Apa's post here:

After confirming their pregnancy on social media, KJ Apa soon received a congratulatory message from his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart shared a series of heart emojis on his post. Apa and Berry have been in Vancouver, Canada where the actor has been shooting for the series.

The duo have been open about their relationship since the start and have often been pictured together even before officially confirming their romance. Fans of the actor have been freaking out ever since they heard the news of the actor becoming a dad soon and can't wait to see him embrace fatherhood in the coolest of manner.

