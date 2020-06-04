Riverdale's Lili Reinhart comes out as a 'proud bisexual' in a post supporting the black lives matter movement

The actress Lili Reinhart, 23 wrote in her Instagram post that she is a proud bisexual woman and will be joining the black lives matter protest arranged by the LGBTQ+ community.

The Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart shared a powerful message on her Instagram story supporting the black lives matter movement. The actress Lili Reinhart, 23 wrote in her Instagram post that she is a proud bisexual woman and will be joining the protest arranged by the LGBTQ+ community. The actress also wrote that she never had before said this in public, but revealed in her Instagram post that she was a bisexual. Lili Reinhart made headlines when news broke that she and Cole Sprouse broke up. The actress never publicly spoke about her relationship with the actor, but the duo made several red carpet appearances together which added more fuel to the fire.

Fans and followers of the popular show Riverdale, were shocked when news surfaced that Lili and Cole have called it quits. Previously also news of the duo parting ways came to light but later Lili shared a message stating nobody knows what exactly is going on. Now, the actress has shared another message on her Instagram story that she will be joining the Black Lives Matter movement with the LGBTQ+ community.

The movement was started after George Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck, and after repeatedly pleading for his life, the police officer did not budge. Finally, Floyd lost his life, and that led to massive outrage among the communities. A video was shared on social media, how Floyd kept saying that he could not breathe and yet he wasn't shown any mercy.

(ALSO READ: Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart spark breakup rumours again; Split happened before COVID 19 hit?)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×