Riverdale's Lili Reinhart talks about mental health awareness month; Urges people to take care

Lili Reinhart shares an important message for mental health awareness month and tells fans to focus on themselves during the quarantine phase.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart shared an important message in the Mental Health Awareness month for all her fans out there. The 23-year-old has always been vocal about her struggle with anxiety and depression. May being the mental health awareness month, Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stories to spread awareness about the same and urge people to take care of themselves and not neglect their peace and mental health.

Lili Reinhart revealed that she's been quarantined at her house in a positive way. "This year has been incredibly overwhelming. I felt overworked, constantly stressed, depressed, etc, etc," she added. She further shed light on how the quarantine phase is a perfect opportunity for one to rest themselves. "This has been a very rare experience- to stay in one spot for an extended period of time. No travel, no alarm clocks, no travel. And I'm so grateful for the men and women in this country who are risking their lives every day to continue the fight against this virus," Lili Reinhart wrote.

The Riverdale alum urged fans to not overlook their mental health during these difficult times. She says that the ones who are safe at home should take the opportunity to focus on their mental health as we often tend to overlook it. In the end, she concluded writing, "May is mental health awareness month. Don’t delegitimize your emotions during this time. Your feelings deserve attention and validation."

