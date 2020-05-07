Riverdale's Love Square to continue with a new theme; Season 5 to open with a prom scene

Riverdale Season 5 to continue the Love Square with new twists and plots and to begin with a senior prom scene.

Riverdale has been one of the most engaging series on Netflix. The show revolves around four characters Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica who form the backbone of Riverdale. From love triangles to murders, hidden pasts, family drama and secret grudges, you name it and Riverdale has it all in abundance! The show begins with the news of Jason Blossom's death, while everyone in the vicinity of Riverdale tries to unfold the mystery behind his murder, new problems keeping adding up every day and take the plot ahead. The mystery about Polly Cooper's pregnancy, Cheryl Blossom's troublemaker personality, Betty's wild side, Jughead Jones' candidness, Veronica Lodge's style, and Archie's good looks! Riverdale is absolutely worth binging.

The nineteenth episode of Riverdale that premiered today on Netflix was initially not supposed to be the final episode of Riverdale season 4. The fourth season was slated to have 22 episodes. However, the last three episodes of the iconic show were shelved owing to the Coronavirus outbreak which demanded social distancing measures to be taken immediately. Hence, episode 19 of the fourth season serves as the finale episode of the season. The episode saw the students of Riverdale successfully managing to take down Mr. Honey from the Principal's chair. The videotape scandal hits Riverdale town once again! After a reenacted version of Jason Blossom's murder scene and Jughead's near to murder scene near the woods, the video of the fictional murder of Principal Honey came as a shock.

The cliffhanger was supposed to build suspense until the next episode but as episode 19 unexpectedly becomes the final one for this season, we're still left hanging on the cliffhanger. However, there's a piece of good news for the Riverdale fans as playwright Aguirre-Sacasa reveals that there's more coming up. Yes, you heard it right! Riverdale is going to have it's Season 5 with a new theme and interesting plots. Episode 19 saw Betty sure about the fact that Jughead is the one. Her aftermath with Archie post she admitted her feelings to him in the first season of Riverdale, made it quite clear in her mind that she's ready to commit to Jughead. However, Archie is just as confused.

Riverdale's Love Square is to continue with a new theme and Season 5 is to begin with a prom scene, confirms Aguirre-Sacasa. He also says that episode 19 was just a buffer before the big suspense that's coming up next. "The first thing I did when production shut down was look at a rough assembly of episode 20, which has a lot of fun, big, dramatic stuff, but we just didn't have some key relationship scenes between Betty and Jughead and Archie and Veronica, especially Archie and Veronica. And it felt like OK, as much as I'd like to end with senior prom, I just don't think that's possible," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

"So now, season five of Riverdale will begin with senior prom, followed by the two episodes that were planned for the end of this season. We will see the kids graduate, and then there's a big question mark around what's next," he added and left us guessing what's coming up. Season 5 will also see a new theme taking shape. Towards the end of episode 19, Jughead realises murdering Principal Honey even just fictionally is a very dark concept. Aguirre-Sacasa says the show is planning to explore this idea in upcoming episodes. "what's interesting that is that theme carries us through to the end of the next three episodes, this idea that violence as entertainment or the kids becoming desensitized to violence and what that means is something that we explore in the next few episodes," he says.

"It's a big theme for us this season what Jughead realizes in this episode," he revealed. Jughead's realisation came after Principal Honey's suspension. Everyone agreed that he had been doing a great job managing the school but his conversation with Betty about the same was interrupted by the new videotape showing the footage of a cabin in the woods. Well, it'll just take a few sleepless nights but we've got to wait for season 5 until the Coronavirus situation fades away and the Archie comics actors return to the screen.

