Riz Ahmed underwent an intense transformation; Opens up about losing 22 pounds for THIS movie

Riz Ahmed has revealed that after dropping 22 pounds for his part in the film Mogul Mowgli, he went to an 'intense place.' The 38-year-old actor told IndieWire that he battled with the grueling demands of the character, in which he played a British-Pakistani rapper suffering from a degenerative autoimmune illness.

'I lost [about 22 pounds] in three weeks. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone,' Riz said. 'I had a professional dietician working with me, but it was really grueling and took me emotionally to an intense place, which probably informed the movie. That was a big part of it, being in a place of weakness and fatigue and insatiable hunger.' However, to put his weight reduction in perspective, Riz referenced Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, 32, who believed he needed to 'be in his body' to really personify the character. 'Dan Kaluuya said something I liked: ''If you're in your head, you're dead.'' I think that's true. Acting has to be in your body. Anything that brings you into your body centers you, and you can perform in that place,' Riz said.

Meanwhile, Mogul Mowgli was released on Friday in the US after being released in the UK in October 2020. He previously received critical praise for his performance as rock drummer Ruben Stone in Sound Of Metal, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Riz has also appeared in the British sci-fi thriller Encounter. The film had its world debut last Friday at the 48th Telluride Film Festival and will have its worldwide premiere this Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, directed by Michael Pearce.

