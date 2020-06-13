RM aka Namjoon writes the most heartwarming letter to ARMY on BTS' 7th anniversary: I love you more than love

Taking to Weverse, in the wee hours of the morning today, i.e. June 13, 2020, RM penned a heartfelt letter to his beloved ARMY to commemorate BTS' seventh anniversary. The Bangtan leader gushed that he loves ARMY more than love.

It's hard to fathom the fact that BTS has been around for seven whole years since their debut on June 13, 2013. The septet, over time, has taken over the world with their undeniable talent and charming personalities. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have managed to worm their way into our hearts and create such a strong fanbase that is loyal beyond belief. There is no ARMY without BTS and no BTS without ARMY and the K-pop band never forgets about their fans, come rain come shine.

Hence, it comes as no surprise, that at the wee hours of the morning, Bangtan leader RM took to Weverse to write the most heartwarming letter to ARMY on BTS' seventh anniversary. In his emotional essay, Namjoon reflected on his journey with BTS, from Rap Monster to RM, and how ARMY's love made him never give up, which he is extremely thankful for. His ending words to ARMY, when he said he loves them more than love immediately started trending as fans couldn't stop gushing over how articulate RM is while expressing his thoughts, especially when it comes to his love for ARMY.

Check out RM's letter to ARMY on BTS' seventh anniversary (as translated to English by ARMY member @doyou_bangtan on Twitter):

What in fact is time? It feels as if I'm witnessing a rock on some seashore, it's form changed by the simple and calm comings and goings.. this way and that. A short period of time if considered short... but such a long one if long. It has been a full 10 years since I came to Seoul and entered the Nonhyeondong lodging in the summer of 2010. I truly do feel like a Seoul citizen now.

For it is characteristically Bangtan to do so, I thought I had observed our old and earliest selves many many times, but in the process of thoroughly studying photos from our debut period one after another, I didn't feel like the me that I had known, so they felt strange and unfamiliar. Like the Gestaltzerfall [in which the whole is other than the sum of the parts like it has decomposed and ceases to have meaning]... As I had debuted as the sharp, foil-permed Rap Monster, I had believed that intensity would mean I would not have changed even if I had changed much. But a person from another era was standing there with a surreptitious smile on his face.

Mm... today, also, I laughed a lot with my friends as we practiced our choreography. I thought also of the spirited letter I had written around the time of debut, promising that I would make you all proud. Dates are... I believe anniversaries are the special signposts in a very tedious and obvious life. It is a curious thing, that we can feel better due to a number.

I, at last, feel like I can breathe easily. It is a true relief that we could race on, healthily, smilingly. If I look to my side, I see friends, who have become much cooler and so I brace myself. Even after seven years, there are a couple of things that can't be grasped... can't be explained that rise up in my heart, fiery and strong. Moments that I sometimes miss but can never come again... But, I was happy then because it was then, and I am happy now because it is now. Though it is a little embarrassing to have pictures of the unrefined me posted here and there, the me of yesterday is surely me, so, I've now come to want to see the photos of my graduation album that I'd ripped apart a long time ago. (Though if I did see it, I'd surely regret it...)

As I read through the overflowing number of news stories today, also, I had this thought. What is different around the world now compared to seven years ago, ten years ago? In that time, what have I achieved? My hollow shouts, my meaningless motions... and the warm love from places all around the world that did not leave them as they were. In the midst of my floundering helplessness, I continue to mull over what I can and cannot do. In this way, I live out my seventh year. I thank you for giving me life and for allowing me to never give up. That you so much. I will work hard, just like I've shouted through the seven years. Starting from Bang Bang Con tomorrow! Still, as ever, I hope that my love is being delivered to you. I love you more than love, ARMY.

- Namjoon

We adore you, King Namjoon!

