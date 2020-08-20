RM on BTS' goal with their new single Dynamite: We just hope the world gets more positive and be happy

In a recent interview, BTS leader RM explained why their new single Dynamite's lyrics are completely in English while also revealing their goal behind the septet's upcoming track.

BTS has had a busy 2020 would be an understatement; an album released with another one coming in the fourth quarter of 2020, two at-home concerts with an online/offline concert in October, a docuseries, celebrating FESTA 2020, a variety show currently airing and a movie in September. While the COVID-19 situation has literally confined us to our homes, BTS aren't letting it rain on their parade and continue to give ARMY solace with their music. Tomorrow, BTS' highly-awaited single Dynamite drops and will be an all-English song, which is a different challenge for the boys.

In an interview with USA TODAY to promote Dynamite, when RM was asked on why they decided the lyrics of the upcoming track would be completely in English, the Bangtan leader confessed, "We never expected that this song would come fully in English but many things have changed and during the process of making our album which we are going to release later this year, we met this song like it was destiny." When the septet first heard the demo, lyrics and vibes, they felt everything about Dynamite was perfect. Hence, BTS decided to keep it that way.

"It was more interesting than hard. It was an interesting kind of challenge," Jungkook noted to which Namjoon added that it was "fun hard." On what BTS wants to accomplish with Dynamite, RM revealed to USA TODAY, "We've been through all the sadness and desperation but with this song and performance, we just hope the world gets more positive and be happy. That's our goal."

When V was asked if Dynamite will be their last English song, Taehyung quipped, "Don't not look forward to it." Suga disclosed that the reason why they've been so active in 2020 is that they wanted to explore what they can do really good especially with the situation that everyone is in currently. J-Hope admitted that he's using music and dance to lift himself up and cope with the situation while Jin shared that he's taken up to trying new things and new challenges.

Jimin pondered that at this time, we really need to bring ourselves together, pull our strings together and encourage everyone while overcoming the difficulties as a collective.

ALSO READ: Dynamite Teaser: BTS are in the mood for disco as they share a glimpse of their funky track; Jimin & V shine

Are you excited for BTS' Dynamite? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×