RM confesses he ran away six months before BTS' debut; REVEALS how his father convinced him to go back

During BTS' appearance on I-Land Ep 7, RM confessed that he ran away just six months before the septet debuted in 2013 and that it was his father who convinced him to go back and live his dream.

BTS made a memorable appearance on I-Land Ep 7 last week much to the happiness of the trainees. While we didn't get the desired face-to-face interaction, the septet did offer plenty of valuable advice to the concerns riddling the minds of the contestants. When Ta-ki revealed how much he misses his parents and younger sister in Japan, Jimin shared that the members understand his plight as they get to see their parents two or three times a year. On the other hand, RM made a shocking revelation of how he ran away six months before BTS debuted in 2013.

"There was a time when I ran away, six months before our debut. When my father saw me, he spent two and a half hours persuading me to go back. He told me, 'I know you’re someone who wants to be there and has to be there. If you come back here then you’re going to resent me for the rest of your life.' I still remember that" Namjoon confessed, via Soompi. Suga added that of course, it's okay to miss them but you also need to realise what you need to do and get yourself together again with practice which even Jungkook agreed upon as the most important thing. ChimChim asked Ta-ki to hang in there and that his parents will understand.

Moreover, when Heeseung asked for tips on developing good leadership skills, RM and the members were left impressed by his concern. "He's been training a lot longer than the others! Over three years!... Amazing. This guy is gonna make it! He's a very thoughtful person." J-Hope commended Heeseung."That is what he's worried about? He seems very thoughtful. I personally think that the fact that he's worried about this means that he already has leadership. For example, 'Someone had to do it for the team...' Becoming someone that can stand up for the rest of the group, I think that's good leadership. I wasn't good at it in the beginning, to be honest," Namjoon shared to which Suga stated, "You're a good leader," while V gushed, "You're the best leader I've ever seen!" As RM thanked his members for their compliments, Suga quipped, "The leaders don't get any extra benefits but they have so much more responsibilities."

Namjoon added, "It's true. It's very challenging. So the teammates have to help the leader out. The members have to help out a lot." Yoongi concluded, "It says 'leadership that will influence everyone in a positive way.' It's good to influence your teammates in a positive way. But if you're trying to please everyone, it'll be too hard and painful on yourself. So trying to influence every single member in a positive way, you shouldn't dwell on that thought.

Check out a clip of BTS giving advice to the I-Landers below:

Let's all say thank you to RM's dad for convincing him to go back and stay the leader of BTS!

ALSO READ: I Land Ep 7: Jungkook hilariously tries to steal the trainees' food; RM quips 'he always take stuff like this'

What did you think of BTS' appearance on I-LAND? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×