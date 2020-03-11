RM on how he felt about BTS cancelling MOTS concerts in South Korea: I’d start yelling and feel so much anger

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

RM spoke candidly about the frustrations he felt because Map of the Soul Tour's concerts were cancelled in South Korea. Moreover, Kim Namjoon explained how BTS had rehearsed tirelessly to come up with something special for ARMY.

After the massive success of BTS' latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, the septet will soon be gearing up for the Map of the Soul Tour, which will kickstart in the US and end in Japan. However, initial tour dates had four concerts in South Korea, which were recently cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. The MOTS tour dates were April 11, 12, 18 and 19, which has now been cancelled with ARMY getting their refunds back. Even when BTS performed at music shows, it was to an empty audience.

During an emotional V Live session, RM spoke candidly about the concerts getting cancelled in Seoul. Kim Namjoon explained that it was a very hard time and that he felt powerless by the decision. BTS had prepared so many things for a really long time and rehearsed for it as well! RM felt really dejected as they had so many things to show to ARMY. "At times when I was at home these past two weeks, I would feel so much anger building up like I was going crazy. All of the sudden, I’d start yelling and feel so much anger, because I was feeling dejected. I was upset. I was upset, and I felt like there wasn’t much we could do realistically," Namjoon explained.

"But I wanted this album to get out in the world. All of the time, practice, and rehearsals we’d put in for this album had to be immortalized here. That way, everything we did wouldn’t have been for nothing. The same goes for your love and support as well," RM shared.

ALSO READ: BTS: Emotional RM tears up for he misses the ARMY during MotS 7 promotions; Fans chant 'Thank You Namjoon'

However, RM was optimistic about the fact that BTS gets to be in broadcasts as he could borrow the power of media and share his stories.

"But we must keep moving forward. What else can we do? We have to keep moving forward, and I believe that if many in Korea wait, there will be good news," Namjoon concluded.

Read More