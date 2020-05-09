RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member do you think will get married first? VOTE NOW

While the BTS members are all currently single, they do see themselves settling down and having a family in their 30s. Vote and comment below to let us know who you think will get married first amongst the Bangtan Boys.

BTS has a massive fan following, to say the least, not just in Korea but all over the world. Even in India, Desimys is growing by the second as the septet breaks international records with every album and song that releases. Even Map of the Soul: 7, which dropped in February 2020 is enjoying massive success with 500,000 copies sold in the US; the first album of 2020 and first-ever K-pop group to achieve this feat. Its truly been a terrific journey for the Bangtan Boys.

For ARMY, it's not just their music and the message that they send across, which speaks to them. Moreover, it's the members of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - who have managed to worm their way into the hearts of millions. The idols have their own individual qualities and quirks that set them apart and make them a bias. When it comes to their personal life, the members are extremely private and don't disclose anything stating that they are workaholics and especially, single!

ALSO READ: J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Who is the best dancer in BTS? VOTE NOW

However, the septet does plan to settle down and have a family in their 30s. During a 2015 fan meet, when a fan asked the members to share when they think they will get married, RM revealed he wants to wed at the age of 32-33, Jin, at the age of 31, Suga, at the age of 35, Jimin, at the age of 35-36 and V, at the age of 30. J-Hope and Jungkook are in no rush to get married and quipped, at the age of 100.

ALSO READ: Map of the Soul: The Journey: BTS announce Japanese album; Includes Jungkook composed ballad Your Eyes Tell

This begs the question; who do you think will be the first BTS member to get married? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×