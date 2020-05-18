  1. Home
RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member is the ideal boyfriend material? VOTE NOW

ARMY has always dreamed of having boyfriends who would match up to the personality traits of the lovely BTS members. If you were given the chance to date any of the Bangtan Boys, who would it be?
49160 reads Mumbai
From Jin's worldwide handsome looks to Jimin's cheeky charm; vote and comment for your ideal BTS boyfriend below.
For ARMY, other men will always feel unworthy in comparison to the BTS members. The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have their charming personalities that could make anyone go weak in their knees. It's what they each bring to the table that makes BTS such a global phenomenon that it is today. With millions and millions of loyal followers, the members of BTS surely have qualities that set them apart from the rest and even make them the ideal boyfriend material for many.

When it comes to BTS' hyungs, Namjoon's intellectual mind (or sexy brain as Jin calls it!) is sure to keep you entertained throughout. However, it's also the fact that he can shift from being the most intelligent man in the room to a clumsy, goofball who loves baby crabs, which is what makes him so endearing. For Jin, Mr. Worldwide Handsome's looks could give any K-drama star, a run for their money. But, it's not just his handsome face that has millions feeling lovestruck but his dad jokes and vibrant personality that makes the eldest BTS member such a hit with ARMY.

Suga, just like RM, shifts from the sexy Agust D avatar to the cute as a cub Yoongi avatar in a matter of seconds. It's his balance between wanting to sleep for the rest of his life and being the hardest worker that makes him such a terrific match. Then we have J-Hope, who can light up any room that he walks into. Besides being able to enjoy dance classes with the handsome lad, there will always be a sense of happiness and positive vibes when Hobi is with us and that's what makes him so special.

Going forward to the maknaes of BTS, we have Jimin, who is prone to have anyone, and I mean anyone, under his charming spell. Whether it being the cutest entity in the room or increasing the temperature off the roof with his impeccable performances, ChimChim will surely leave you enchanted from the get-go. As the days go by, V's sexiness comes seeping through in volumes whether it be through his looks or his insane vocal range. Moreover, topping several lists of the Most Handsome Man is an added bonus to Taehyung's wholesome personality. Let's not forget about The Golden Maknae, Jungkook, who manages to leave us sweating with his power-packed performances and handsome looks. It's also about how caring Kookie would be with someone he loves that makes him an ideal boyfriend as well.

This begs the question; Which BTS member do you think is the perfect boyfriend material? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

 

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Kim Namjoon Kim Seokjin Min Yoongi Jung Hoseok Park Jimin Kim Taehyung Jeon Jungkook Thats the boyfriend material for all ARMYs

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

J Hope and Jimin ❤️

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

V

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Jin and v and RM

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Jimin

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Jeon Jungkook

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Jimin

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

V-min-nam-jin-min-ho-kook-that's the answer! That's the one who is the boyfriend material!

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Jin!

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Jk and v + jimin

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

V

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Suga for me

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

JHope and Jimin

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Of course v

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Hope

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

V and jimin

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Jhope

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook definetly

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I can't decide

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Kim tae tae

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Taehyungggg

Anonymous 1 hour ago

V.....

Anonymous 1 hour ago

V

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Taehyunggg for sure... The most handsOme oppa

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Couldn’t choose... And didn’t choose ;)

Anonymous 1 hour ago

For me...its jungkook for sure..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

V

Anonymous 1 hour ago

V

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungookkkkk

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

V And Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

All the seven are but as per the boyfriend type ideal I'll choose jungkook. And if u give me other chance id choose RM . And if u still give me heckin other chance I'll choose Jimin. Hehe

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kim seokjin

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Absolutely KIM SEOKJIN

Anonymous 2 hours ago

JIN...KIM SEOKJIN

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Definitely J-Hope and V

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I mean what's the point of holding these bts questions when most of the people only vote for their bias regardless of what question u ask

Anonymous 2 hours ago

V no doubt.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jungkook!!!!!!!!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

RM

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jungkook!!!!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kim Taehyung or jungkook ....i really cant decide ....once i got a situation by a friend who knew this dilemma of mine and to choose either Taehyung or Jungkook and i just said"i would rather end my own fucking life rather than decide between these two"

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Oh defenitely namjoon for me, like Nice caring sweet calm and all of those stuff but IF you want a guy Who is kinda like me outgoing, adventurous, loud, always talking, funny, crackheads then I reccomend jin

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jin

Anonymous 2 hours ago

V

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jin Jin Jin❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Suga

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 3 hours ago

V

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 3 hours ago

V

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Park jiminnnnnn

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I am loving now also kim taehyung

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I will be always loving kim taehyung and I want to be his

Anonymous 3 hours ago

JIN .... definitely JIN ... KIM SEOKJIN

Anonymous 3 hours ago

V

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Taehyungie

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jin

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jin

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 3 hours ago

JIMIN

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I second that ♥️

Anonymous 3 hours ago

V❤️

Anonymous 3 hours ago

V

Anonymous 3 hours ago

JIMIN

Anonymous 4 hours ago

JUNGKOOK

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 4 hours ago

V

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 4 hours ago

V

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Like j hope once said "JIMIN looks like he will obey his girlfriend' so jiminie pie

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Yes... I was going to say thagft too... Jimin will obey his gf

Anonymous 4 hours ago

J Hooooopppppeeee

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Jiminnnnnnn

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Jimin

