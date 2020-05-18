RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member is the ideal boyfriend material? VOTE NOW
For ARMY, other men will always feel unworthy in comparison to the BTS members. The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have their charming personalities that could make anyone go weak in their knees. It's what they each bring to the table that makes BTS such a global phenomenon that it is today. With millions and millions of loyal followers, the members of BTS surely have qualities that set them apart from the rest and even make them the ideal boyfriend material for many.
When it comes to BTS' hyungs, Namjoon's intellectual mind (or sexy brain as Jin calls it!) is sure to keep you entertained throughout. However, it's also the fact that he can shift from being the most intelligent man in the room to a clumsy, goofball who loves baby crabs, which is what makes him so endearing. For Jin, Mr. Worldwide Handsome's looks could give any K-drama star, a run for their money. But, it's not just his handsome face that has millions feeling lovestruck but his dad jokes and vibrant personality that makes the eldest BTS member such a hit with ARMY.
Suga, just like RM, shifts from the sexy Agust D avatar to the cute as a cub Yoongi avatar in a matter of seconds. It's his balance between wanting to sleep for the rest of his life and being the hardest worker that makes him such a terrific match. Then we have J-Hope, who can light up any room that he walks into. Besides being able to enjoy dance classes with the handsome lad, there will always be a sense of happiness and positive vibes when Hobi is with us and that's what makes him so special.
Going forward to the maknaes of BTS, we have Jimin, who is prone to have anyone, and I mean anyone, under his charming spell. Whether it being the cutest entity in the room or increasing the temperature off the roof with his impeccable performances, ChimChim will surely leave you enchanted from the get-go. As the days go by, V's sexiness comes seeping through in volumes whether it be through his looks or his insane vocal range. Moreover, topping several lists of the Most Handsome Man is an added bonus to Taehyung's wholesome personality. Let's not forget about The Golden Maknae, Jungkook, who manages to leave us sweating with his power-packed performances and handsome looks. It's also about how caring Kookie would be with someone he loves that makes him an ideal boyfriend as well.
This begs the question; Which BTS member do you think is the perfect boyfriend material? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
Kim Namjoon Kim Seokjin Min Yoongi Jung Hoseok Park Jimin Kim Taehyung Jeon Jungkook Thats the boyfriend material for all ARMYs
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
J Hope and Jimin ❤️
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
V
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Jin and v and RM
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
Jimin
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Jeon Jungkook
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Jimin
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
V-min-nam-jin-min-ho-kook-that's the answer! That's the one who is the boyfriend material!
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Jin!
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Jk and v + jimin
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
V
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Suga for me
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
JHope and Jimin
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
Of course v
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
Hope
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
V and jimin
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
Jhope
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Jungkook definetly
Anonymous 1 hour ago
I can't decide
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kim tae tae
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Taehyungggg
Anonymous 1 hour ago
V.....
Anonymous 1 hour ago
V
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Taehyunggg for sure... The most handsOme oppa
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Couldn’t choose... And didn’t choose ;)
Anonymous 1 hour ago
For me...its jungkook for sure..
Anonymous 1 hour ago
V
Anonymous 1 hour ago
V
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Jungookkkkk
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 1 hour ago
V And Jungkook
Anonymous 1 hour ago
All the seven are but as per the boyfriend type ideal I'll choose jungkook. And if u give me other chance id choose RM . And if u still give me heckin other chance I'll choose Jimin. Hehe
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Kim seokjin
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Absolutely KIM SEOKJIN
Anonymous 2 hours ago
JIN...KIM SEOKJIN
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Definitely J-Hope and V
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I mean what's the point of holding these bts questions when most of the people only vote for their bias regardless of what question u ask
Anonymous 2 hours ago
V no doubt.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jungkook!!!!!!!!!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
RM
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jungkook!!!!!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Kim Taehyung or jungkook ....i really cant decide ....once i got a situation by a friend who knew this dilemma of mine and to choose either Taehyung or Jungkook and i just said"i would rather end my own fucking life rather than decide between these two"
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Oh defenitely namjoon for me, like Nice caring sweet calm and all of those stuff but IF you want a guy Who is kinda like me outgoing, adventurous, loud, always talking, funny, crackheads then I reccomend jin
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jin
Anonymous 2 hours ago
V
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jin Jin Jin❤️❤️❤️❤️
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Suga
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 3 hours ago
V
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 3 hours ago
V
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Taehyung
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Park jiminnnnnn
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 3 hours ago
I am loving now also kim taehyung
Anonymous 3 hours ago
I will be always loving kim taehyung and I want to be his
Anonymous 3 hours ago
JIN .... definitely JIN ... KIM SEOKJIN
Anonymous 3 hours ago
V
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Taehyungie
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jin
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jin
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 3 hours ago
JIMIN
Anonymous 3 hours ago
I second that ♥️
Anonymous 3 hours ago
V❤️
Anonymous 3 hours ago
V
Anonymous 3 hours ago
JIMIN
Anonymous 4 hours ago
JUNGKOOK
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 4 hours ago
V
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 4 hours ago
V
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Like j hope once said "JIMIN looks like he will obey his girlfriend' so jiminie pie
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Yes... I was going to say thagft too... Jimin will obey his gf
Anonymous 4 hours ago
J Hooooopppppeeee
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Jiminnnnnnn
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Jimin