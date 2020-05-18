RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member is the ideal boyfriend material? VOTE NOW

ARMY has always dreamed of having boyfriends who would match up to the personality traits of the lovely BTS members. If you were given the chance to date any of the Bangtan Boys, who would it be?

For ARMY, other men will always feel unworthy in comparison to the BTS members. The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have their charming personalities that could make anyone go weak in their knees. It's what they each bring to the table that makes BTS such a global phenomenon that it is today. With millions and millions of loyal followers, the members of BTS surely have qualities that set them apart from the rest and even make them the ideal boyfriend material for many.

When it comes to BTS' hyungs, Namjoon's intellectual mind (or sexy brain as Jin calls it!) is sure to keep you entertained throughout. However, it's also the fact that he can shift from being the most intelligent man in the room to a clumsy, goofball who loves baby crabs, which is what makes him so endearing. For Jin, Mr. Worldwide Handsome's looks could give any K-drama star, a run for their money. But, it's not just his handsome face that has millions feeling lovestruck but his dad jokes and vibrant personality that makes the eldest BTS member such a hit with ARMY.

Suga, just like RM, shifts from the sexy Agust D avatar to the cute as a cub Yoongi avatar in a matter of seconds. It's his balance between wanting to sleep for the rest of his life and being the hardest worker that makes him such a terrific match. Then we have J-Hope, who can light up any room that he walks into. Besides being able to enjoy dance classes with the handsome lad, there will always be a sense of happiness and positive vibes when Hobi is with us and that's what makes him so special.

Going forward to the maknaes of BTS, we have Jimin, who is prone to have anyone, and I mean anyone, under his charming spell. Whether it being the cutest entity in the room or increasing the temperature off the roof with his impeccable performances, ChimChim will surely leave you enchanted from the get-go. As the days go by, V's sexiness comes seeping through in volumes whether it be through his looks or his insane vocal range. Moreover, topping several lists of the Most Handsome Man is an added bonus to Taehyung's wholesome personality. Let's not forget about The Golden Maknae, Jungkook, who manages to leave us sweating with his power-packed performances and handsome looks. It's also about how caring Kookie would be with someone he loves that makes him an ideal boyfriend as well.

This begs the question; Which BTS member do you think is the perfect boyfriend material? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

