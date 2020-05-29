RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member should bag the lead role in a K drama? VOTE NOW

Given the charismatic personalities of BTS, ARMY would be more than happy to see them as K-drama stars as well. Vote and comment below to let us know which Bangtan member would you like to see star in a K-drama as the lead role.

Korean entertainment, in a nutshell, has taken over on a global scale. Whether it be their addictive tunes or their content-driven yet guilty pleasure K-dramas, there's something in store for everybody. Let's take BTS for example. In less than a decade, the boys have become international superstars, thanks to their music and the positive message that they send across to the youth. We know them as phenomenal performers with looks that could literally kill. They're the perfect fit for a K-drama leading man; wouldn't you agree?!

On the one hand, we have the Bangtan leader RM, whose not just a good looking fella but is extremely intelligent as well. Who wouldn't want to see Namjoon in a K-drama like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, perhaps? On the other hand, we have Mr. Worldwide Handsome himself, Jin, who could give any K-drama actor a run for their money. Moreover, the eldest member of BTS also has a degree in acting so it makes perfect sense.

Suga showed off his versatile skills with his recent Daechwita MV from his second mixtape, D-2, as the Mad King and as he's a huge fan of historical dramas, why not see him in one? Yoongi would totally pull it off in our opinion. J-Hope's dancing skills could be essential for a leading man in a K-drama and his vibrant personality would be like a breath of fresh air. Seeing him shine bright in a K-drama would be marvellous.

Jimin's charming avatar onstage with that expressive face is perfect K-drama material. The way ChimChim shows his caring side offscreen towards the members and ARMY along with a strong presence while performing is the kind of duality one needs in a K-drama leading man.

V is the only BTS member to actually have the experience of working in a K-drama as he had a supporting role as the loveable Suk Han-sung in Wooga Squad member Park Seo-joon's Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. But, we'd love to see Taehyung star in the lead role for a K-drama. Casting agents, are you listening?

This begs the question; Which BTS member should bag the lead role in a K drama? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

