RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member should bag the lead role in a K drama? VOTE NOW
Korean entertainment, in a nutshell, has taken over on a global scale. Whether it be their addictive tunes or their content-driven yet guilty pleasure K-dramas, there's something in store for everybody. Let's take BTS for example. In less than a decade, the boys have become international superstars, thanks to their music and the positive message that they send across to the youth. We know them as phenomenal performers with looks that could literally kill. They're the perfect fit for a K-drama leading man; wouldn't you agree?!
On the one hand, we have the Bangtan leader RM, whose not just a good looking fella but is extremely intelligent as well. Who wouldn't want to see Namjoon in a K-drama like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, perhaps? On the other hand, we have Mr. Worldwide Handsome himself, Jin, who could give any K-drama actor a run for their money. Moreover, the eldest member of BTS also has a degree in acting so it makes perfect sense.
Suga showed off his versatile skills with his recent Daechwita MV from his second mixtape, D-2, as the Mad King and as he's a huge fan of historical dramas, why not see him in one? Yoongi would totally pull it off in our opinion. J-Hope's dancing skills could be essential for a leading man in a K-drama and his vibrant personality would be like a breath of fresh air. Seeing him shine bright in a K-drama would be marvellous.
ALSO READ: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Who is the most charismatic BTS member? VOTE NOW
Jimin's charming avatar onstage with that expressive face is perfect K-drama material. The way ChimChim shows his caring side offscreen towards the members and ARMY along with a strong presence while performing is the kind of duality one needs in a K-drama leading man.
V is the only BTS member to actually have the experience of working in a K-drama as he had a supporting role as the loveable Suk Han-sung in Wooga Squad member Park Seo-joon's Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. But, we'd love to see Taehyung star in the lead role for a K-drama. Casting agents, are you listening?
ALSO READ: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Who is the most charismatic BTS member? VOTE NOW
This begs the question; Which BTS member should bag the lead role in a K drama? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Kim taehyung❤
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Jungkook this time He is perfect
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Jin! Before BTS he actually wanted to be an actor so I'm sure he has the skill for it
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
jin
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Junkook