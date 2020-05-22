RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member would you want as a best friend? VOTE NOW

We can all agree that if ARMY were given a chance to be friends with BTS, they would jump at the opportunity but if you could be best friends with any member of BTS, who would it be and why? Vote and comment below as to who your BTS best friend would be.

Within seven years, BTS has managed to align itself as a global sensation, who took over the world with their music and the message that they sent across to the youth. Known as ARMY, their fans have increased over time and the loyalty that they have toward the band and vice versa are commendable. On several occasions, BTS members have confided that because of their fame, they don't have a lot of friends while reiterating that ARMY are like friends to them.

But if you were given a chance to be best friends with any of the BTS members IRL, who would it be between the septet? When it comes to RM, you'll be promised artistic coffee sessions and even nature hikes as the two of you would bond over your favourite artists. Namjoon's also someone you can go to for life advice. On the other hand, whenever you are feeling blue, Jin or J-Hope are just the people who will cheer you up with their vibrant personalities. While you can learn how to dance from Hobi, you can laugh until you cry over Jin's dad jokes.

With Suga, you can just laze around and work on new music with as he'll entertain you with his subtle charm. There's also a cute side to Mr. Agust D that is completely best friend material. Jimin's charming personality, as well as his caring side, is what you look for in a best friend. ChimChim goes above and beyond to take care of the people he loves and that's what best friends do.

With V, there's a sense of wildness that he adds to friendship and Wooga Squad is all the proof we need. From fun vacations on a yacht to probably even making music together, Taehyung would be the best friend of your dreams. Then we have Jungkook, with whom you could be a workout bestie. After working out at the gym and even having boxing classes, you could wind down with some good soul food as we know Kookie loves to eat.

This begs the question; Which BTS member would you want as a best friend? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

