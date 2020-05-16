RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Who is the most charismatic BTS member? VOTE NOW

If you're a fan of BTS, you know how devilishly charismatic each member is in their own way. Help us decide on who out of the septet is the most charismatic BTS member. Vote and comment for your bias below.

BTS' global domination isn't taking a standstill even when we're all on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the septet is neck deep working on upcoming projects, which includes a self-produced album with each member having a responsibility like RM being the producer and J-Hope being the choreographer. While we will have to wait till October 2020 (as Jin spoiled the album release date), BTS will be releasing their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, on July 15, 2020.

Given how ARMY is obsessed with the band, it's not just their dynamic as a boyband but even their individual qualities that leave fans swooning with delight. Each member is charismatic in their own way especially when it comes to their power-packed performances! For Namjoon, the BTS leader owns the stage anytime he raps like the king that he is. Whether it be rocking a crisp black suit or even a diamond-studded choker, RM's charming yet powerful essence on stage is undeniable. For Jin, the eldest member of the group, the 27-year-old's charisma lies not just in his worldwide handsome looks but even in his stage presense. It's always about showing his love for ARMY and if that means wearing heart-shaped glasses or even making a heart out of a hanger, Jin knows how to make his fans fall in love all over again.

ALSO READ: Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Boy With Luv or Black Swan: Which is the best BTS music video?

Suga may look like an absolute cutie when not on stage, however, once the man begins to rap, there is no way that you can ignore his stage presence. J-Hope, too, has his own colourful, vibrant personality which especially comes out in his performances. Arguably, the best dancer out of the seven members, Hobi's articulate moveset will always leave you in a delightful mess.

Then we have Jimin, who can make anyone and everyone fall under his charming spell. When he gets on stage, it's extremely hard to take your eyes off of him as his presence is as classy as his dance moves. V's recent transformation needs to be seen to be believed as we saw in the ON MV just how raw and sexy his persona has become. For Jungkook, we just need to have one look at his Fake Love performances to be left enchanted.

ALSO READ: J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Who is the best dancer in BTS? VOTE NOW

This begs the question; Who is the most charismatic BTS member? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×