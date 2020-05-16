  1. Home
RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Who is the most charismatic BTS member? VOTE NOW

If you're a fan of BTS, you know how devilishly charismatic each member is in their own way. Help us decide on who out of the septet is the most charismatic BTS member. Vote and comment for your bias below.
37720 reads Mumbai
BTS comprises of seven charismatic personalities who have a unique quality of their own that sets them apart from other idols.
BTS' global domination isn't taking a standstill even when we're all on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the septet is neck deep working on upcoming projects, which includes a self-produced album with each member having a responsibility like RM being the producer and J-Hope being the choreographer. While we will have to wait till October 2020 (as Jin spoiled the album release date), BTS will be releasing their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, on July 15, 2020.

Given how ARMY is obsessed with the band, it's not just their dynamic as a boyband but even their individual qualities that leave fans swooning with delight. Each member is charismatic in their own way especially when it comes to their power-packed performances! For Namjoon, the BTS leader owns the stage anytime he raps like the king that he is. Whether it be rocking a crisp black suit or even a diamond-studded choker, RM's charming yet powerful essence on stage is undeniable. For Jin, the eldest member of the group, the 27-year-old's charisma lies not just in his worldwide handsome looks but even in his stage presense. It's always about showing his love for ARMY and if that means wearing heart-shaped glasses or even making a heart out of a hanger, Jin knows how to make his fans fall in love all over again.

Suga may look like an absolute cutie when not on stage, however, once the man begins to rap, there is no way that you can ignore his stage presence. J-Hope, too, has his own colourful, vibrant personality which especially comes out in his performances. Arguably, the best dancer out of the seven members, Hobi's articulate moveset will always leave you in a delightful mess.

Then we have Jimin, who can make anyone and everyone fall under his charming spell. When he gets on stage, it's extremely hard to take your eyes off of him as his presence is as classy as his dance moves. V's recent transformation needs to be seen to be believed as we saw in the ON MV just how raw and sexy his persona has become. For Jungkook, we just need to have one look at his Fake Love performances to be left enchanted.

This begs the question; Who is the most charismatic BTS member? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Jkungkook, Suga, RM

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Jimin, Jungkook, V

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

jungkook and v

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

V, Jimin, Jungkook

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

BTS..

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

L

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

My bias jungkook

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

RM and V

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

The maknae line of course

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Jeon junkook and V

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

❤ V❤kookie❤both r charismatic. I love both of them.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Jiminie

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Park Jimin

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Jimin

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

My Mochi..Chimchim...Man of Bhusan...love...jimin

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

JUNGKOOK, JIMIN,TAEHYUNG IS THE BEST FOR EVER

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Our president Kim Namjoon!!!!!!!

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Jimin...

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Vv

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Min yoongi aka suga ofc But some other r jimin and V

Anonymous 1 hour ago

JEON JUNGKOOK PARK JIMIN

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin and V

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

One and only our Lil MOCHI... PRINCE OF BUSAN,CHIMCHIM,...AND MY FAVV PARK JIMIN♥️♥️

Anonymous 1 hour ago

There can not be any doubt.... It's all 7 of them : Kim namjoon Kim seokjin Min yoongi Jung hoseok Park jimin Kim taehyung John jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin and suga

Anonymous 1 hour ago

BTS as a whole is charismatic.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yes ofcourse it's too hard to choose just one!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkoooooooookkk

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Kim seokjin oppa~~~~~❤❤❤❤❤❤

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin Park jimin Prince charming

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Prince charming jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jimin

Anonymous 1 hour ago

V and jungkook

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The total 7 wonders of BTS

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Whole BTS....

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taehyung and jin

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Min Yoongi obviously. No one can compete him. He is the BEST ❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 hours ago

V,jimin and jungkook

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I Love's those three.....!!!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

These 3 are incredible

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jimin and Jungkook

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 2 hours ago

JUNGKOOK

Anonymous 2 hours ago

V

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 2 hours ago

V

Anonymous 2 hours ago

KIM SOEKJIN WITHOUT A DOUBT OF COURSE

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jimin

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 2 hours ago

J-Hope e Suga

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taehyung Kim

Anonymous 2 hours ago

V and jungkook

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jhope

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Yessssss

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Well, I didn't thought that Min yoongi will ever get 0 votes

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I know right

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jungkook!!!!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Jimin and jungkook

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 3 hours ago

jungkook

Anonymous 3 hours ago

JUNGKOOK, JIMIN, TAEHYUNG IS THE BEST FOR EVER

