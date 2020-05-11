  1. Home
RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, V, Jimin or Jungkook: Who is the most handsome member of BTS? VOTE NOW

ARMY goes weak in their knees, at any given point of time, due to the charming personalities of each BTS members. Whether it Mr. Worldwide handsome, Jin, or even the devilishly handsome, Jimin, we can't get enough of the septet. Vote and comment below to let us know who you think is the most handsome member of BTS.
21720 reads Mumbai
BTS member V recently topped the list of Starmometer's 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020.
If you're a part of ARMY, you're definitely amidst the lucky bunch as BTS is doing everything in its power to make them happy by sharing new content weekly. Whether it be releasing Run BTS episodes or even hosting V Live and YouTube Live sessions, BTS is taking the extra effort to stay in constant touch with ARMY, even if it's virtual. Moreover, there's also the handsome selfies and videos being posted on Twitter that makes fans go weak in their knees, in any given opportunity.

The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook - are extremely handsome, not just from their outside appearances but it's also their charming personalities that make them so loveable. For Namjoon, it's his intellect that makes him attractive besides having possibly, the best physique out of the boys. It's his dual personality between sexy and cute that makes him irresistible. When it comes to Jin, Mr. Worldwide Handsome could give any K-drama actor a run for their money with his ethereal looks. Suga may seem like a baby lion at times but when he raps, we see a total transformation that makes fans gasp out loud.

J-Hope has the sunshine quality that makes him so handsome and ARMY can't get enough of his innocent good looks. V, in particular, had recently topped the list of Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020, beating out the other members as fans can't get over his rugged handsomeness. Jimin manages to make everyone feel shy with his gorgeous looks as his picture-perfect avatar is difficult to ignore. Finally, we have the Golden Maknae Jungkook who switches between the cute Kookie and the sexy Jeon Jungkook in a matter of seconds. With their insane vocals and rap verses along with their power-packed performances, we fall a little more in love with each member.

This begs the question; who do you think is the most handsome member of BTS? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

 

Anonymous 3 minutes ago

Jungkookie

Anonymous 3 minutes ago

I think they are All pretty

Anonymous 3 minutes ago

Is this a question to ask Ofcourse Jin WWH

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

JUNGKOOK IS THE MOST HANDSOME

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

My oppa V

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

i will vote for V

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

All are handsome Can't chose one

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

V

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Jin

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

word wide handsome jin

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

It has to be Jungkook......♥️

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Of course v .

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

I think everybody know taehyung is the one.. But can we please stop commenting the names of our biases? We're army's because of BTS

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Jimin

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

RM and V. Because I am greedy

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

V #KimTaehyung

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Jimin

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Obviously V or Jungkook

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

V and jimin

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Namjoon

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Jin

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Jhope

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Suga

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

V

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Jimin

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

It's obvious Jimin is the most handsome. My vote is both for Jimin and The Septet BTS

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Taehyung and jungkook is the best

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Jin wwh

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

V

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Jin

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Well... for me its........BTS!!! All the members are handsome. Why we have choose only one!?

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

All of them...

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Taetae

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

V

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Kim taehyung

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

All the members are handsome and talented in their own way and by the way I have not loved only one member I love BTS. So I vote for all

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

I completely agree ❤️

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

jimin

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

The one n only visual king Kim Taehyung

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Kim Taehyung is the most handsome man

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

MY BIAS , JEON JUNGKOOK

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

The most beautiful member in BTS? Hmm I think is.. BTS

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

TAEHYUNGAAA

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Wwh seokjin only!

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

V

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

V is handsome

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

TaeTae

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Rjinminsopevkook that's everything I wanted to say

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Jungkook

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

lil Jiminie

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Park Jimin, the love of my lyf-

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Park Jimin

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

my Jimin-

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

jimin

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

my Park Jimin-

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

According to me it's Kim Taehyung

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Jeon jungkook is most handsome man in this whole world

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

It is our WWH Seokjiineee...and Jimin

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

V

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Veeeee

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Everybody know it's WWH KIM SEOK JIN

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

V.... Is best. ....

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Yes everyone knows that who is the handsome. He is really soooo good at all how can i say anything about him he is perfect

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

J hope the look to die for

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

sugagaaga

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Jin worldwild handsome

