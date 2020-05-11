RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, V, Jimin or Jungkook: Who is the most handsome member of BTS? VOTE NOW
If you're a part of ARMY, you're definitely amidst the lucky bunch as BTS is doing everything in its power to make them happy by sharing new content weekly. Whether it be releasing Run BTS episodes or even hosting V Live and YouTube Live sessions, BTS is taking the extra effort to stay in constant touch with ARMY, even if it's virtual. Moreover, there's also the handsome selfies and videos being posted on Twitter that makes fans go weak in their knees, in any given opportunity.
The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook - are extremely handsome, not just from their outside appearances but it's also their charming personalities that make them so loveable. For Namjoon, it's his intellect that makes him attractive besides having possibly, the best physique out of the boys. It's his dual personality between sexy and cute that makes him irresistible. When it comes to Jin, Mr. Worldwide Handsome could give any K-drama actor a run for their money with his ethereal looks. Suga may seem like a baby lion at times but when he raps, we see a total transformation that makes fans gasp out loud.
J-Hope has the sunshine quality that makes him so handsome and ARMY can't get enough of his innocent good looks. V, in particular, had recently topped the list of Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020, beating out the other members as fans can't get over his rugged handsomeness. Jimin manages to make everyone feel shy with his gorgeous looks as his picture-perfect avatar is difficult to ignore. Finally, we have the Golden Maknae Jungkook who switches between the cute Kookie and the sexy Jeon Jungkook in a matter of seconds. With their insane vocals and rap verses along with their power-packed performances, we fall a little more in love with each member.
This begs the question; who do you think is the most handsome member of BTS? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.
Anonymous 3 minutes ago
Jungkookie
Anonymous 3 minutes ago
I think they are All pretty
Anonymous 3 minutes ago
Is this a question to ask Ofcourse Jin WWH
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
JUNGKOOK IS THE MOST HANDSOME
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
My oppa V
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
i will vote for V
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
All are handsome Can't chose one
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
V
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Jin
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
word wide handsome jin
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
It has to be Jungkook......♥️
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Of course v .
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
I think everybody know taehyung is the one.. But can we please stop commenting the names of our biases? We're army's because of BTS
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Jimin
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
RM and V. Because I am greedy
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
V #KimTaehyung
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Jimin
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Obviously V or Jungkook
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
V and jimin
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Namjoon
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Jin
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Jhope
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Suga
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
V
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Jimin
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
It's obvious Jimin is the most handsome. My vote is both for Jimin and The Septet BTS
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Taehyung and jungkook is the best
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Jin wwh
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
V
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Jin
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Well... for me its........BTS!!! All the members are handsome. Why we have choose only one!?
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
All of them...
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Taetae
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
V
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Kim taehyung
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
All the members are handsome and talented in their own way and by the way I have not loved only one member I love BTS. So I vote for all
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
I completely agree ❤️
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
jimin
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
The one n only visual king Kim Taehyung
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Kim Taehyung is the most handsome man
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
MY BIAS , JEON JUNGKOOK
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
The most beautiful member in BTS? Hmm I think is.. BTS
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
TAEHYUNGAAA
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Wwh seokjin only!
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
V
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Taehyung
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
V is handsome
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
TaeTae
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Rjinminsopevkook that's everything I wanted to say
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
lil Jiminie
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Park Jimin, the love of my lyf-
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Park Jimin
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
my Jimin-
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
jimin
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
my Park Jimin-
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
According to me it's Kim Taehyung
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Jeon jungkook is most handsome man in this whole world
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
It is our WWH Seokjiineee...and Jimin
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
V
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Veeeee
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Everybody know it's WWH KIM SEOK JIN
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
V.... Is best. ....
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Yes everyone knows that who is the handsome. He is really soooo good at all how can i say anything about him he is perfect
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
J hope the look to die for
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
sugagaaga
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Jin worldwild handsome