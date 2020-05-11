RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, V, Jimin or Jungkook: Who is the most handsome member of BTS? VOTE NOW

ARMY goes weak in their knees, at any given point of time, due to the charming personalities of each BTS members. Whether it Mr. Worldwide handsome, Jin, or even the devilishly handsome, Jimin, we can't get enough of the septet. Vote and comment below to let us know who you think is the most handsome member of BTS.

If you're a part of ARMY, you're definitely amidst the lucky bunch as BTS is doing everything in its power to make them happy by sharing new content weekly. Whether it be releasing Run BTS episodes or even hosting V Live and YouTube Live sessions, BTS is taking the extra effort to stay in constant touch with ARMY, even if it's virtual. Moreover, there's also the handsome selfies and videos being posted on Twitter that makes fans go weak in their knees, in any given opportunity.

The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook - are extremely handsome, not just from their outside appearances but it's also their charming personalities that make them so loveable. For Namjoon, it's his intellect that makes him attractive besides having possibly, the best physique out of the boys. It's his dual personality between sexy and cute that makes him irresistible. When it comes to Jin, Mr. Worldwide Handsome could give any K-drama actor a run for their money with his ethereal looks. Suga may seem like a baby lion at times but when he raps, we see a total transformation that makes fans gasp out loud.

ALSO READ: J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Who is the best dancer in BTS? VOTE NOW

J-Hope has the sunshine quality that makes him so handsome and ARMY can't get enough of his innocent good looks. V, in particular, had recently topped the list of Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020, beating out the other members as fans can't get over his rugged handsomeness. Jimin manages to make everyone feel shy with his gorgeous looks as his picture-perfect avatar is difficult to ignore. Finally, we have the Golden Maknae Jungkook who switches between the cute Kookie and the sexy Jeon Jungkook in a matter of seconds. With their insane vocals and rap verses along with their power-packed performances, we fall a little more in love with each member.

ALSO READ: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member do you think will get married first? VOTE NOW

This begs the question; who do you think is the most handsome member of BTS? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×