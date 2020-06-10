RM Rewind: When the BTS leader frankly spoke about the reason behind breakup with his high school girlfriend

During an appearance on Problematic Men, BTS leader RM spoke candidly about breaking up with his high school sweetheart and how it was certain aspects of her that he found unacceptable as a girlfriend.

However, back in 2015, RM had spoken frankly about his high school sweetheart and the honest reason behind their breakup.

During an appearance on the popular South Korean television show, Problematic Men, Namjoon was asked about his dating life to which the Bangtan leader honestly revealed, "There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can’t really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process." When it came to the reason for the breakup, RM stated that the breakup happened because of different values.

"She had a lot of guy friends. To be honest, having a lot of guy friends isn’t a problem. But, in my circumstances and from my point of view, she did things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend. And, so we continued to argue. And if things continue like this, I figured this would have an effect on my pure feelings for her. So we ended things," the 25-year-old rapper confessed.

