  1. Home
  2. entertainment

RM Rewind: When the BTS leader frankly spoke about the reason behind breakup with his high school girlfriend

During an appearance on Problematic Men, BTS leader RM spoke candidly about breaking up with his high school sweetheart and how it was certain aspects of her that he found unacceptable as a girlfriend.
10643 reads Mumbai
BTS leader RM revealed the honest reason as to why he broke up with this high school sweetheart.BTS leader RM revealed the honest reason as to why he broke up with this high school sweetheart.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS is much loved for their boyish charm, electric personalities and addictive music that we just can't get over. While the band is extremely open when it comes to their music and the struggles that follow with fame, their personal life has always been very hush-hush. Moreover, even when asked about dating rumours and girlfriend, the members always shy away and try to dodge the question with a funny comeback. Ask Elle DeGeneres! However, back in 2015, RM had spoken frankly about his high school sweetheart and the honest reason behind their breakup.

During an appearance on the popular South Korean television show, Problematic Men, Namjoon was asked about his dating life to which the Bangtan leader honestly revealed, "There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can’t really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process." When it came to the reason for the breakup, RM stated that the breakup happened because of different values.

"She had a lot of guy friends. To be honest, having a lot of guy friends isn’t a problem. But, in my circumstances and from my point of view, she did things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend. And, so we continued to argue. And if things continue like this, I figured this would have an effect on my pure feelings for her. So we ended things," the 25-year-old rapper confessed.

Watch RM talking about his breakup on Problematic Men below:

ALSO READ: BTS Rewind: When Namjoon aka RM was asked to choose between being the leader of the septet or going solo

What do you have to say about RM's confession? Let us know your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Problematic Men,YouTube

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam
Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Oh man.... She is such a b**bo doing such things. Its like she chose s**s and left a golden brick behind

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement