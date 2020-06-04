RM, Suga, Jin, V, Jungkook, J Hope or Jimin; Who is the funniest BTS member? VOTE NOW

BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, V, Jungkook, J Hope and Jimin have a different and unique sense of humour. However, we wanted to know from the ARMY who is the funniest BTS member. Vote and let us know.

On stage, BTS is among the most talented singers in the world today. But off-stage, the Bangtan Boys are the goofiest international stars we've seen. RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V and J-Hope are the perfect blend of wit and emotions when they are not setting the stage on fire with their performances. We've seen the septet bring out their humorous side on numerous platforms. Be it through the fun-filled episodes of Run BTS or their banter during Bon Voyage, every member has a unique sense of humour.

Namjoonie lightens up the situation with the help of wordplay and sarcasm. Such Chandler Bing vibes! Given his knowledge of numerous languages - Korean, Japanese and English - he manages to poke fun at a situation regardless of the country he is in. Jin would definitely turn out to be a great dad. Why? Well, he cracks the perfect dad jokes. Seokjin has given us some precious dad jokes. Remember his: "What did the dog say to the wall? Wolwol!" Oh, the windshield laugh that follows after makes our day.

Anyway, moving along, while Jin gives us numerous dad jokes to laugh on, Suga turns things darkly funny with his self jibes and sass. One such example was when the band was in Berlin visiting a landmark where Yoongi joked, with a stoic face, that his mother found him under a bridge. We want the courage to throw ourselves under the bridge to leave people in splits. While he leaves the ARMY in splits, Yoongi feels Kookie and Mochi are the funny men of the band. In a V Live host a couple of months ago, Suga admitted that there are numerous hilarious moments when the band reunites. But the Agust D hitmaker feels Jungkook and Jimin are funny. "When I look at Jimin and Jungkook, they’re funny and cute.”

ChimChim has a non-traditional sense of humour. We've seen him leave the band members in splits with his dirty jokes and his wild, wild thoughts. As for Kookie, JK doesn't poke fun at his fellow band members often. But when he does he hits the softest spot. Being the youngest, he pokes fun at Jin for being old and makes fun of Jimin for his height. Moreover, we've seen him play numerous pranks and give us some amazing gifs.

J-Hope doesn't need words to exhibit his sense of humour. He's a man of action, facial expressions, and loud voices. YouTube is filled with videos of Hobi performing animated actions and it just brightens up the day. So does Taehyung. He lights up Weverse with his funny faces. But he does poke fun at his members when he is granted the opportunity.

But who is the funniest of them all? Vote now and let us know!

