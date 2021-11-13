Road House Remake: Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly in talks to join the cast, Doug Liman to direct

MGM's Road House reboot is getting steam again, with Jake Gyllenhaal in discussions to star and Doug Liman in talks to helm. According to Deadline, insiders have indicated that the reboot project is a top priority for MGM officials, who have been meeting with writers to revise a previous script of the film.

However, Rowdy Herrington directed the original film, which was released in 1989. The plot revolves around James Dalton (Patrick Swayze), a bouncer at a roadside bar in a tiny town in Missouri who is tasked with protecting the community from a corrupt businessman. The film has a cult following and is regarded as a fan favourite performance by the late Patrick Swayze. It also generated a less-than-successful direct-to-video sequel, Road House 2, in 2006, starring Johnathon Schaech as Swayze's character's son.

It's unclear if this reboot will be a simple remake or a contemporary spin on the material, and it's also unclear whether Gyllenhaal will portray Dalton or a whole new character in that world.

Meanwhile, aside from his upcoming shoot on The Interpreter, Gyllenhaal remains one of Hollywood's busiest actors, beginning with his Netflix drama The Guilty. The film debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, where Gyllenhaal received great accolades for his portrayal. On October 1, the film was released on Netflix. On the other hand, Liman, like Gyllenhaal, found ways to keep busy throughout the pandemic, filming the heist film Locked Down, which was inspired by the worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns. He is also working on a new unnamed space feature starring Tom Cruise, which will be the first big studio film to be shot in space. In a lucrative agreement, Universal just acquired the project's rights.

ALSO READ:Taylor Swift's 10 minute track All Too Well seemingly reveals the REASON for her and Jake Gyllenhaal's split