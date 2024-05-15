Road House Sequel With Jake Gyllenhaal CONFIRMED To Be In Works At Amazon MGM Studios; DETAILS

A Road House sequel is in the works already!

The rebooted version of Patrick Swayze's action thriller was released on Amazon Prime on March 21, 2024, and became an instant hit! The Jake Gyllenhaal starrer became Amazon MGM Studios’ biggest film of the year. So, the creators are bracing themselves for a sequel now!

Road House sequel will bring Jake Gyllenhaal back into action

The Spiderman star is confirmed to be reprising his role as Dalton. Fans loved his version of the iconic role once popularised by the Dirty Dancing actor. In the rebooted version of Road House, Dalton (Gyllenhaal) is an ex-UFC fighter who takes up the bouncer’s job at a local hangout place called Florida Keys.

However, the place is not what it seems! It's a facade, hiding a world of shady dealings. Dalton, who uncovers the truth, finds himself in a dangerous situation. The IMDB description of the film teases, 'Ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.' Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The film gained a record-breaking 50 million viewership on its opening day and has garnered 80 million worldwide views to date.

The potential cast and crew of the Road House sequel

The first film's cast included Conor McGregor, Post Malone, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Jessica Williams, and Lukas Gage, among many others. The plot details of the sequel to the Doug Liman directorial are still under wraps.

Whether Liman will direct the action-thriller again or pass the torch to another director has not been confirmed. Apart from Gyllenhaal, the sequel's cast also remains undisclosed. However, given the film’s massive opening and OTT success, the returning cast won’t be surprising!

The film Road House is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.