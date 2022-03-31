Rob Kardashian and Tyga respond to ex Blac Chyna's claims about receiving 'no child support' for her kids

Blac Chyna recently took to Twitter to claim that she had to give up three cars because she hasn't been receiving child support from her exes. The model who is a mother of two shared a tweet claiming that being a single mother with no support is hard and that was the reason why she had to let her cars go. Although shortly after, her exes responded.

Both Rob Kardashian and Tyga left Instagram comments on a post shared by an account called The Shade Room which had posted screenshots of Chyna's tweets. Dismissing the rapper's claims about having no support from her exes, both Rob and Tyga mentioned in comments the amount they were spending to raise their kids.

In response to Chyna's claims, Tyga who shares a son with her wrote, "I pay 40k a year for my son (sic) school & he lives w me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol." In a similar fashion, Rob Kardashian who shares his daughter, Dream with Chyna added, "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol."

Check out Blac Chyna's tweet here:

Additionally on seeing Rob's response, Tyga also hilariously questioned Kardashian on managing to pay lesser than him and added tagged him to say, "@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less. Let me know the plug."

While Blac Chyna did not respond to her exes, she shared another tweet that seemed to be a response considering she merely wrote, "Practicing gratitude" and later also shared a photo of her kids.

