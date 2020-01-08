Rob Kardashian files for primary custody of daughter Dream; claims ex Blac Chyna spends USD 600 on alcohol

As per latest reports, Rob has filed primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter Dream, claiming that his ex-wife Blac Chyna is 'out of control'.

On days when its not Khloe or Kim Kardashian making headlines, their cousin Rob Kardashian is garnering attention. As per latest reports, Rob has filed primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter Dream, claiming that his ex-wife Blac Chyna is 'out of control'. According to a report in TMZ, Rob Kardashian wants Chyna's time with their daughter Dream reduced to a minimum along with a nanny present. The allegations include Chyna partying all the time and living a rather dangerous life with a 3-year-old by her side.

In his court filing, Rob claimed that Chyna throws regular parties at her home and also invites strangers. He added that she is also drunk at all times and snorts cocaine. In a long list of explosive accusations, Rob has also claimed that Chyna is known for hurling sharp objects at people. The report revealed that Chyna has made violent threats to people and gets physical by throwing objects, including knives and lit candles.

A former employee of Chyna revealed that she splurges $600 on alcohol almost daily. Rob has raised an objection over Chyna's parenting skills due to which Dream's behaviour has changed for the worse. Dream's personal hygiene has also gone for a toss, including messy hair, dirty teeth and dirty nails, claims Rob. He added that his young daughter has also started hurling words like b***h and 'What the f***?' Rob's cousin Khloe Kardashian has also revealed in the court filings that she has seen a behavioural change in Dream, calling her "decidedly more aggressive."

