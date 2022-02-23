Rob Kardashian to focus on 'co parenting relationship' with Blac Chyna after dismissing assault lawsuit

Rob Kardashian is ending his legal battle with ex Blac Chyna, with whom he also shares his daughter, Dream Kardashian. As reported by E!, the KUWTK alum filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Chyna without prejudice and court documents have revealed that a Los Angeles judge has approved the motion. Following the dismissal of his lawsuit, Rob also gave an official statement about the same.

Kardashian informed E!, "My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial. Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

As for his ex, Chyna's lawyer also issued a statement claiming that there were other motives for Rob to drop the lawsuit before it went for a jury trial. As per E!, Chyna's attorney claimed that since the battery and assault allegations were false, he dropped the case before they could be disproven in court by her.

Chyna and Kardashian began dating in January 2016 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Dream in November of the same year. The couple split a year later following which Rob accused Chyna of domestic violence against him. According to court documents, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble tried to stop the altercation between Chyna and Rob at the time and maintained that Kardashian did not fight back.

