Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Public Appearance at Khloe's Lavish 40th Birthday Bash

This week, Rob Kardashian was briefly seen in the open at Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday party. In a video released on Instagram by Khloe last Thursday, the seldom-seen Kardashian could be sighted. Rob sat between his grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq.

A Family Affair

Khloé celebrated her milestone birthday with a small group of people as Rob looked cheerful. The event was packed with loved ones and adorned with lavender decorations everywhere. In a heartfelt post that contained a photo montage of moments from her life, Khloe said she was indeed very much grateful.

"Deeply Grateful For Every Moment," she captioned. Khloé expressed excitement and gratitude for the new decade saying, “I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!” Fans’ warm wishes as well as messages from friends and family including Rob filled the comments section.

Rob's Low-Key Lifestyle

In recent years, Rob Kardashian has been keeping out of the public eye. He used to be one among the main cast on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but has since chosen a quieter existence.

When it comes to weight loss issues or drug abuse problems he faces them honestly enough. However he has remained committed to raising his daughter Dream who he fathered together with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna. Moreover, his recent public appearances have been scanty.

His last known appearance was at Dream’s extravagant seventh birthday party themed around spas. On top of that, he briefly featured over the phone in episode two of season nine of Hulu’s reboot The Kardashians. As a joke, Khloe asks Rob if he is willing to donate sperm to Malika which he declines jokingly.

Moving forward

Apart from being responsible for his family needs; Rob owns several enterprises now. Such include an athletics company, a sock firm, and a hot sauce business. In spite of his preference for staying out of the public eye; Rob still takes an active part in both his family’s life and his own enterprises.

Rob Kardashian’s presence at Khloe’s birthday brought to mind how he is still a part of the Kardashian family. Nonetheless, he remains a cherished member of their clan that loves doing business with them while focusing on his daughter.

