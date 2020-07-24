Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna feels Kanye West’s comments on Kris Jenner ‘should not be entirely ignored’

Blac Chyna recently broke her silence to defend Kanye West, and shared via a statement that his Twitter rant should not be dismissed as crazy. Scroll down to read what the model had to say.

Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna just broke her silence on Kanye West’s mental breakdown and she has a few thoughts about Kanye’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The American model released a statement on Kanye West extending her support for the rapper. “Chyna, of course, wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get whatever help he needs,” Blac Chyna said in a statement via Page Six and her lawyer. “However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do.”

Blac Chyna added that she disagrees with Kanye‘s comments about Harriet Tubman, but she doesn’t want his tweets about Kris Jenner ignored. Kanye famously called Kris “Kris Jong Un” this week in a nod to North Korean’s dictator Kim Jong Un. Chyna referenced her negative experience with Kris and thinks Kanye‘s sentiments “should not be entirely ignored.”

Chyna is involved in a lawsuit against the Kardashians including Kris Jenner. The Real Blac Chyna star sued the entire Kardashian family in October 2017 over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relation in regards to her former reality series with Rob, 33. Chyna has also accused Kris of lying several times about her alleged domestic violence incident with her ex Rob Kardashian.

