Rob Kardashian shares 'pouty' pic of daughter Dream; Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian find her cute as a button

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed Dream Kardashian in 2016. Since then Rob has been MIA from social media and the public eye, except when he was dragged into a massive custody battle with his ex Blac Chyna. However, we are pleased to see that he's gradually making a return to the spotlight and has just blessed us with a new photo of his adorable little girl, who is getting big.

He captioned the sweet shot of her staring into the camera as "Night night." It obviously didn't take long for the rest of the Kardashian clan to flood the picture with comments. "The cutest," Kim replied before Kourtney said, "dreamy". Khloe also added “the cutest” to the comment section. Robert has kept a low profile for the past 4 years. His last appearance on social media was in November 2019, when he posted about celebrating his daughter Dream's third birthday.

Of course, in true Kardashian style, he pulled out all the stops for his little girl and threw her an epic Trolls-themed party. The monumental birthday celebrations were attended by the full Kardashian-Jenner gang, and the episode was aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in April 2020. The Kardashian sibling hasn't really been seen on the show since he stepped away from the spotlight, so fans were thrilled to finally see him back on-screen. However, Rob did feature in a number of family pictures posted by the Kardashian-Jenner family, late last year.

More recently, a source said to E! News that the Kardashian star is feeling a lot better about himself and is ready to date again. They also said that mum Kris Jenner has been really supportive and is always there to give Rob advice because the last thing she wants is him falling for the wrong person.

