Rob Kardashian takes daughter Dream to 'paradise' for Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Rob Kardashian is taking his 5-year-old daughter Dream to paradise. Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday in Turks and Caicos with her family. The Arthur George founder joined in on the family fun as he took his daughter with him to the tropical bliss. He took to Instagram on Sunday and posted snaps of his short vacation.

In the post, Rob uploaded a series of snaps from their weekend getaway. Starting with a click of his daughter on a yacht, as she posed for the picture while her curly hair goes awry due to the wind. Next, the Kardashian brother gave glimpses of the resort they stayed at which had a beautiful ocean view pool. In another snap was Dream enjoying a glass of juice while swimming in the water as she smiled adorably at the camera. Rob concluded his spam with a click of himself back on the plane, comfy in his socks and shorts combo. Attached to the uploads was his caption that read, "Paradise with Dream #KampKoko." The birthday girl gave love to her brother in the comment section as she sent four red heart emojis on the post.

Aunt Koko also shared glimpses of her time from her birthday bash for which she borrowed sister Kylie Jenner's private plane. Khloe posted a series of photos from their vacation on the Gram where she was seen enjoying her time with her daughter True who looked ecstatic in all the pictures. Recently, the Good American founder also posted a snap with her sister Kim Kardashian. In the caption, Khloe joked about a past trip to Bora Bora when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean. The scene became a huge meme on the Internet after it was included in their show KUWTK. Khloe wrote in her throwback caption, "We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko."

