Rob Kardashian testifies about 'toxic relationship' with Blac Chyna; Claims she beat him with a metal rod

*Trigger Warning*

Rob Kardashian took the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court during the ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Delivering an emotional testimony on his relationship with Chyna with whom he also shares his daughter Dream, Rob spoke about their "toxic relationship" and also accused her of using violence against him.

Talking about their early relationship, Rob revealed that he met Blac Chyna, originally named Angela White through Instagram and mutual friends. Kardashian revealed that he was at his "lowest point" in life and hence did not end things immediately with Chyna, despite her disrespectful behaviour towards his family including negative tweets about them and more. Speaking about their relationship, Rob further told the court, "It wasn't a real type of love or we'd have been married. I didn't want to be married to someone like that. It was a toxic relationship and nothing I'd want my daughter to see, or how I was raised or how my father raised me. It was a toxic relationship from day one", via People.

Kardashian also revealed that alleged abuse where Chyna got violent happened numerous times as he recalled the 2016 incident claiming that she allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord, hit him with a six-foot metal rod and pointed an unloaded gun at him. Rob also stated that the alleged attack on him with a metal rod caused "several blows" to his body and face but he decided to face it maintaining that he would never hit a woman.

Rob further accused Chyna of using drugs and consuming alcohol on the night of their fight and alleged, "She tried to kill me."

