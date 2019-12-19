Rob Liefeld says Deadpool 3 and X Force films will be made as they are a 'billion dollar franchise'

The creator of the much-loved character Deadpool says films like Deadpool 3 and X Force films should be made as the fans want it and would love to watch it on the big screen.

The creator of Deadpool, Robert Liefeld while talking to Variety at the premiere of the highly anticipated film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker said that Deadpool 3 and X Force films will be made as they are a 'billion-dollar franchise.' Rob Liefeld further tells Variety that it feels like twenty years when it has been since Deadpool 2 was released. The creator of the much-loved character Deadpool essayed by Hollywood actor and Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds says the film like Deadpool 3 and X Force films should be made as the fans want it and would love to watch it on the big screen.

Ever since purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney, fans are left guessing when will the next Deadpool film arrive and also the other X Force films. The Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld feels Deadpool 3 and X-Force films in a way are 'inevitable' as together previously they have managed to make a sum of 1.2 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The fans and film audience across the globe are waiting eagerly for Deadpool 3 and more X Force films to hit the silver screen. As per the latest media reports on the Deadpool films, Free Guy actor Ryan Reynolds had a meeting with the executives at Marvel Studios.

This news has made the fans to believe that something crucial announcements could be made in the coming days about Deadpool's future. There is no official word out yet, but the fans are hoping for more Deadpool films as the films have become more or less like a culture to the fans across the world.

Check out the trailer of Deadpool 2:

