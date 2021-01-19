Rob Lowe gets candid about the dangers of fame & fighting addiction; Says ‘you have to want to’ be sober

Rob Lowe recently opened up about the downside of being famous at an early age and his experience to sobriety. Scroll down to see what he said.

Rob Lowe recently opened up about his journey to sobriety. During a new interview with Sunday Sitdown, the 56-year-old West Wing actor opened up about fighting addiction for over 30 years. He began by stating that he was a teen idol, young movie star and an alcoholic [with] a lot of money, when he started out in the industry. And while he had a lot of fun during that time of his life, he reflected that it was not the right path for him.

Rob decided to get sober 26, and now admits he “barely” recognizes his pre-sober self. “It is legitimately another lifetime,” Rob shared during the interview. “I’ve been sober way longer than half my life.” Given that he was famous at such a young age, Rob reflected on the dangers of fame at such an early age. “You either come out on the other side of it way, way, way better or way, way, way worse,” Rob said in the interview. In order to get embrace sobriety, Rob says that “you have to want to do it.”

If you missed it, back in September 2020, the cast of The West Wing reunited to shoot a reunion episode. Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Janel Moloney, and Richard Schiff were all photographed arriving at the reunion special in LA in pictures obtained by Daily Mail. Not seen arriving at the taping was Dulé Hill, but he will be a part of the reunion.

