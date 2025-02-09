Rob Lowe Gushes About Demi Moore Amid Her Big Wins During On-Going Award Season: 'She Really Deserves It...'

Rob Lowe doesn't shy away while appreciating the talent of other individuals in the industry. It was nothing different with Demi Moore, who has been receiving praise for her amazing work in The Substance and also getting recognition for the same by being nominated for awards shows.

In his recent chat with People magazine, Lowe said, “It’s really fun,” referencing the actress’s accolades in showbiz. He added, “She really deserves it. She's one of the rare things: she's both a great actress and a true star.”

While talking about the praise Robert Downey Jr. received last year for his work in Oppenheimer, Lowe further stated the outlet that in the previous year, he went through the same with his "eighth-grade high school buddy", Downey, and this year, he got to “cheer” the Ghost actress.

As far as Moore’s recognition for her work goes, she reportedly earned a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. She has also been nominated for this year’s Academy Award and BAFTA Awards, along with the Independent Spirit Awards and Screen Actor Guild Awards.

Lowe and Moore have known each other for decades. They graced the screen together for the first time in the movie St. Elmo’s Fires, which was released in the years 1985. They later also appeared in the 1986 released About Last Night movie.

When the Parks & Recreation star appeared on Live! With Kelly and Mark last year, he shared that he and Moore dated for a brief period back in the 80s. He added, “Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable.”