Rob Lowe Reflects On Experience Working With Co-Star Tom Cruise In The Outsiders: 'We All Were Deadly Serious...'

Rob Lowe recently opened up about his experience sharing the screen with Tom Cruise in Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 coming-of-age crime drama The Outsiders, in which Lowe played the character of Sodapop Curtis, while Cruise depicted the role of Steve Randle. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Rob Lowe talked about the fond memories of filming The Outsiders, based on author S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel. Lowe revealed that he turned 18 on the film set while filming it in Tulsa.

The actor said, "Those [costars] are my guys, my homies, my frat brothers," before revealing they all were "deadly serious and super-competitive," with Tom Cruise taking things to another level with his natural commitment, which he found inspiring.

Lowe shared that he isn't surprised Cruise is still at the top of his game, noting that the intensity he showed in The Outsiders is the same quality that allows him to perform stunts like hanging off an airplane even in his late fifties. He added, "The embryos of who we became are [evident] if you're looking close enough."

The actor further explained that the movie has meant different things to him over the years, expressing that while it was happening, it felt perfectly natural, and he saw it as his "fraternity." He added that with time, as more generations have grown up and embraced the movie, it has become a significant part of their lives, noting that to be a part of it now feels "really special" to him.

Set in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma, the film follows brothers Ponyboy Curtis (C. Thomas Howell), Darrel Curtis (Patrick Swayze), and Sodapop Soda Curtis (Lowe), along with their friends, the Greasers, who find themselves in conflict with a wealthier group of teenagers known as the Socs.

The Holiday in the Wild actor continued talking about the project, telling the publication that the seriousness with which director Coppola and all the actors approached the project was "ahead of its time," noting that everyone brought their unique qualities to the film. He also shared his thoughts on his character, saying Sodapop was "funny on his feet, good-natured, and light." The actor noted that if you watch Parks and Recreation, you can see some of the same elements in his character from the movie.

Meanwhile, Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders is available to stream on Prime Video. The movie also features C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez, Diane Lane, Darren Dalton, and Michelle Meyrink, among others.