Rob Lowe reveals how Tom Cruise got upset over sharing a room with him while shooting for The Outsiders

The latest news update about the Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise states that he was very upset on learning that he would be sharing a room at The Plaza with Rob Lowe. The cast and crew of The Outsiders had to shoot in New York, and Tom Cruise wasn't exactly happy over the arrangements made for the stay in New York. Actor Rob Lowe reportedly said during Dax Shepard’s podcast, called Armchair Expert, that he was meant to share a room with the Mission Impossible star while filming The Outsiders.

This 1983 film was a coming of age drama wherein Robe Lowe essayed the character named Sodapop Curtis. The Hollywood star Tom Cruise essayed the character named Steve Randle. Minority Report star reportedly did not like it when the makers made him stay with Lowe in the same room. On the work front, the Edge of Tomorrow star will be featuring as the daredevil pilot trainer in Top Gun: Maverick. The first glimpse of the film has created quite a stir among the fans and film audiences. The film showcases some jaw-dropping aerial stunts that will leave you on the edge of your seats.

The film was meant to hit the screens on June 26 but was later postponed to December due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Hollywood films like Mulan, Black Widow, Fast and Furious 9, Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, and Wonder Woman 1984 all have been pushed ahead of their original release dates owing to the global crisis of COVID-19.

