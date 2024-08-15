Rob Schneider Apologizes to Daughter Elle King For Sending Her To ‘Fat Camp’ and Being An Absent Parent

Rob Schneider is apologizing to his daughter and seeking forgiveness for being an absent father. The 60-year-old comedian has requested that his daughter Elle King pardon him after she claimed, he sent her to a “fat camp” and he was not present while growing up.

In an upcoming interview with Tucker Carlson, Schneider says sorry to King, 35 for not being the father she required when she was small. He shows deep remorse and prays for her forgiveness; stressing how deeply he loves her as well as Lucky, her child. As per USA Today, he says in a clip from the interview, "I just want to tell my daughter: Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed, and clearly I wasn't."

Schneider looks straight into the camera as he says, "I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely. I love you entirely, and I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible, and I just want you to know that I don't take anything you say personally."

Days before this confession, on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, King shared more about how their relationship had been strained. Among other things, King noted that they did not have any bond until she was much older and further recalled some of the tough times in her childhood including having been sent to "fat camp" during pre-teen years. She said, "It got to a point where I didn't want to spend the summer with him."

King put the blame on Schneider for not participating enough in her life events and disapproving of various forms of body art, such as tattoos.

King’s account of neglect by Schneider includes instances like spending a day with a security guard in Moscow due to his poor planning.

She said, "You can want someone to change so much, and ultimately you can't control anyone else's actions; you can't control people's feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."

In spite of Schneider’s recent apology, King revealed that he didn’t even endorse her music career, and she went out of her way to separate herself from him. Elle King has also stressed how much she disagrees with her father's expletives about drag and his opinions on anti-gay rights.

