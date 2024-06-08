Rob Schneider Gets Booed Off Stage During Canada Fundraiser Set; Here's Why

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of abusive and sexually explicit language.

In Canada, this week, organizers put an end to Rob Schneider’s stand-up comedy set at a hospital fundraiser because it was considered inappropriate. The controversial comedian was performing at the Four Seasons Ball, which is a fundraiser for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation. His politically charged comedy caused discomfort among the audience and an uproar among netizens.

SNL alum comedian Rob Schneider did not read the room

When Schneider was invited by the Hospitals of Regina Foundation as an entertainer during their Four Seasons Ball fundraiser, they did not expect that they would have to issue an apology after his performance. This Canadian charity was left with no option but to apologize for what happened when most people claimed that anti-trans and anti-vaxxer jokes from the Saturday Night Live alum's stand-up comedy act were highly offensive.

His comedy set at the fundraiser event included insensitive remarks described as misogynistic, transphobic, and COVID-denying, leading to widespread condemnation and some of those who attended witnessing him being “booed off-stage.”

Someone on social media said Rob joked about “in my day we liked our women without pe**ses” and shared how he told his son, who is “bad at sports,” to pretend he is a girl so that he could have higher chances. Then he explained why it's wrong for the New York Times to use the term ‘menstruating people’. "Most of it was indoctrination rather than comedy, typical transphobic du***ssery," the Reddit user said, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Rob Schneider's controversial jokes made the event organizers issue an apology letter

As attendees began leaving mid-way into his set, representatives from the foundation asked Schneider to leave the stage. According to a foundation representative, however, Schneider walked off stage immediately after this request had been made. The sold-out private fundraiser earned over 350,000 USD for Regina’s hospitals.

The apology published by the foundation reads, "We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set, and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team. An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community. We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider’s recent comedy set at the Four Seasons Ball."

It's not his first rodeo, though. In 2023, Schneider again faced a similar situation at a GOP event where his set was cut short because of jokes judged too inappropriate for conservatives.

