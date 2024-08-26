Rob Schneider Reveals 'There's Not Been A Week In 30 Years' When Adam Sandler Didn't 'Check in' On Him

Rob Schneider recently opened up about his long-standing friendship with Adam Sandler, revealing just how deep their bond is. Schneider, 60, spoke about their relationship while supporting Sandler at the premiere of his new Netflix comedy special, *Adam Sandler: Love You*, in New York City on August 20, 2024.

According to a PEOPLE interview with Schneider, "There's not been a week in 30 years where he doesn't check in on me. I mean, that's true. No matter where I am in the world, I'll get a phone call, sometimes in the middle of the night." When Sandler was in Italy he made a call to me as well despite time differences "He called me from Italy and said, 'What are you doing?' I told him it was two o'clock in the morning, and he replied, 'Well get up. I need to talk to you. Are you good?'" According to Schneider, this story indicates how deep their friendship is whereby even though they may be far apart, they still manage to keep in touch.

Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler: From The Waterboy to Happy Gilmore sequel

While trying to break into the world of comedy in the 1980s, these two comic actors first saw each other. They were best friends after their professional relationship grew into something more and have since acted together in many movies. Their initial major work was The Waterboy, a comedy released in 1998. Since then, they have collaborated on over ten films, which made them a well-known funny pair.

Schneider was highly appreciative of how Sandler always involved him in his projects. "We've been friends for five decades now. He's a special cat, and for him to include me in all this stuff ever is just incredible," Schneider was quoted as saying, "I really don't have any words to say except I love him and I just want him to be healthy, happy, successful. He's just incredible."

For fans, one of the most thrilling updates will be the fact that Sandler is making a follow-up movie to his famous 1996 golf comedy film titled Happy Gilmore. In connection with this, Schneider hinted that he may be cast in the sequel when he said, We’ll see. Sandler showed a lot of enthusiasm for the project, explaining how excited he felt about it more than at any other time since many years ago. He mentioned having labored hard on the script to make it enjoyable for audiences, adding that there are going to be several cameo appearances by sportsmen and stars.

Advertisement

Sandler’s recent work has also been a topic of discussion. Schneider commended Sandler’s performances in movies like Hustle and Uncut Gems and pointed out Sandler’s continued partnership with Netflix. He talked about another movie where George Clooney will be starring alongside Sandler adding to his already impressive list of recent accomplishments.

Schneider praised Sandler’s successful career, noting that Sandler is still doing great work. He mentioned that movies like Hustle and Uncut Gems are excellent and that Sandler is working with talented people. Schneider’s admiration for his friend’s achievements and work ethic is clear.

Sandler hints at happy gilmore sequel and Schneider talks about their enduring friendship

During the premiere of Adam Sandler: Love You, he expressed his excitement about a sequel to Happy Gilmore. He added that he and Tim Herlihy, his writing partner, had put a lot of energy into creating a screenplay that would be up to the expectations of fans. Additionally, several golf players as well as other celebrities are excited about being part of it.

Advertisement

Rob Schneider recently talked about his strong and lasting friendship with Adam Sandler. Even though they both have busy lives, their friendship stays strong. Sandler always makes sure to keep in touch and include Schneider in his projects. Fans can look forward to seeing more of their work together and enjoying their great friendship.