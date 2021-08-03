Rob & Tan France welcome their FIRST baby via surrogate; Duo reveals their son's special name

Tan France of Queer Eye revealed on his Instagram handle, that he and his spouse Rob are now happy parents to a newborn boy via surrogacy. The couple had their first child on July 10 and named him Ismail France. France explained that the baby boy arrived seven weeks early and he spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit. He captioned the picture, "Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

Check out Tan France' adorable post:

The fashion designer revealed the happy news in April with a fun Instagram picture of himself holding an ultrasound scan over his tummy. On his own Instagram page, Rob, who is an artist, shared an illustration of a baby, writing alongside it, "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this. More than one million people have liked the post, with celebrities including model Gigi Hadid, actress Mary McCormack, and France's Queer Eye co-stars among those wishing the family well.

Meanwhile, Netflix rebooted Queer Eye in 2018 and it has been a big success with fans for the last five seasons. The reality program is based on the early-noughties series Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, in which a group of gay men gave a random person a makeover. France was recruited as one of the show's Fab Five to provide fashion tips in the Netflix revival.

ALSO READ:Queer Eye's Tan France and husband Rob expecting FIRST baby; Sophie Turner, Rhea & Sonam Kapoor send love