Robbie Coltrane Death: Emma Watson, Tom Felton honour Harry Potter star: There was no better Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane - beloved Harry Potter star who immortalised Hagrid on the silver screen - passed away on October 14, at the age of 72. The veteran actor's agent Belinda Wright, who called Coltrane a "unique talent" she'll remember as "an abidingly loyal client" shared in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter: "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent and brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his agent, I shall miss him." Besides Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling, more Harry Potter stars like Emma Watson - who played Hermione Granger - Tom Felton - who portrayed Draco Malfoy, Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley, James and Oliver Phelps aka Fred and George Weasley and Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom have paid heartfelt tributes to Robbie on Instagram and Twitter, noting how friendly he was on set when they were kids and adults, and that he treated his co-stars with nothing but the utmost respect and as "equal professionals." Sharing some throwback snaps with Coltrane from the good 'ole Harry Potter days, Watson penned, "There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione," and Felton wrote, "He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything xx"

Here's how Harry Potter cast paid tribute to Robbie Coltrane: Emma Watson "Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane. Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant - he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione." Tom Felton "One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything xx" Bonnie Wright

"Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family. Rest In Peace." James Phelps

"I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x" Oliver Phelps

"November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. "Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car"! Robbie Coleraine when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x" Matthew Lewis

"Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn't give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x" As Emma Watson aptly penned, there was no better Hagrid... Rest in power, Mr. Coltrane. Harry Potter fans from across the world are also remembering Robbie Coltrane, particularly sharing his heartfelt quote from Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: "The legacy of these movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children. So, you could be watching them in 50 years time, easy. I'll not be here sadly... but Hargid will."

