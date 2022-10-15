Robbie Coltrane Demise: Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling pay heartfelt tribute to Harry Potter’s Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane of Harry Potter fame is no more. The actor essayed the much-loved and memorable role of Rubeus Hagrid in the popular franchise. Coltrane, aged 72, reportedly breathed his last today. Condolences have started to pour in for the late actor on social media. Apart from the millions of fans, Daniel Radcliffe and JK Rowling have penned heartfelt condolences for Robbie Coltrane as they remembered their time with him.

Harry Potter aka Daniel Radcliffe issued a statement to Deadline and shared that Robbie was one of the funniest people he met. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man,” his statement read. It should be noted that he and Coltrane shared screen space in all 8 Harry Potter movies.

JK Rowling pays tribute to Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter author JK Rowling took to her Twitter space and shared a sweet picture with the late actor. She also wrote a few lines remembering him. It read, “I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

